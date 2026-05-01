SAFE Boats International Delivers Response Boat–Small (RB-S) Demonstrator

[By: SAFE Boats International]

SAFE Boats International (SBI), a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-performance aluminum vessels, announces the successful delivery of its Response Boat–Small (RB-S) Demonstrator unit to the United States Coast Guard in Charleston, South Carolina. The delivery marks a key milestone in the Coast Guard’s evaluation of next-generation capabilities for one of its most critical and widely deployed operational platforms.

Purpose-built to meet the evolving demands of Coast Guard missions, including search and rescue, law enforcement, and maritime security, the SAFE Boats RB-S Demonstrator reflects a rapid, agile development approach rooted in real-world operator experience and advanced marine engineering.

Measuring 32’ 4.5” in length with an 8’6” beam, the vessel delivers a cruising speed of 28 knots and a top speed of 49 knots, powered by twin 300hp V10 Mercury Verado outboard engines. Designed for performance, durability, and crew survivability, the platform integrates a range of advanced features that distinguish SAFE Boats as a leader in next-generation patrol craft.

“The delivery of this RB-S Demonstrator underscores SAFE Boats’ ability to move quickly, listen closely, and deliver a highly capable platform built around the realities of Coast Guard operations,” said Rob Goley, Chief Revenue & Customer Officer at SAFE Boats International. “Our employee-owners, many of whom are veterans and former operators, bring firsthand experience to every stage of design and construction. That perspective ensures we are not just building boats but delivering mission-ready tools that prioritize crew safety, comfort, and operational effectiveness.”

The SAFE Boats RB-S Demonstrator features a full foam collar system constructed from closed-cell polyethylene foam encapsulated in a durable polyurethane membrane, eliminating the need for inflation, reducing maintenance, and enhancing long-term reliability. Beyond durability, the collar plays a critical role in vessel stability, performance, and crew safety in dynamic maritime environments.

Additional performance innovations include enhanced performance fins for increased lift and superior cornering, as well as a stepped transom hull design that allows engines to be mounted higher reducing drag and increasing speed and fuel efficiency. A proprietary “speed shoe” integrated into the keel further enhances hydrodynamic efficiency.

SAFE Boats’ aluminum hull is engineered with air- and watertight integrity and undergoes pressure testing to prevent water intrusion. A self-bailing deck and concave lifting strakes contribute to improved handling and seaworthiness in challenging conditions.

Crew safety and comfort are central to the vessel’s design. The onboard AC system allows simultaneous operation of heating and air conditioning, enabling independent control of temperature, airflow, and defogging, critical for maintaining visibility and reducing fatigue in all weather conditions. Shock-mitigating SHOXS seating further enhances crew endurance during high-speed operations.

The vessel also features modular MOLLE panel systems for mission-configurable storage, overhead-mounted visibility windows for enhanced situational awareness, and the Intelligent Marine Assistance System (IMAS) by Hefring Marine, an advanced technology platform that improves operational safety, efficiency, and survivability through real-time data and guidance.

“This platform is the result of thoughtful design and disciplined execution by more than 300 employee-owners committed to building boats that perform when it matters most,” Goley added. “From hull design to onboard systems, every detail reflects our focus on protecting the crew and enhancing mission capability.”

The RB-S Demonstrator program brings together multiple industry partners to support the Coast Guard’s evaluation of future vessel designs. SAFE Boats’ delivery highlights its continued leadership in advanced patrol craft programs and its longstanding partnership with the Coast Guard.