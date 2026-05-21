Maersk Center Downsizes Amidst Uncertainty on Path to Decarbonization

Amidst uncertainty about the form and timing of shipping's green transition, the A.P. Moller Foundation's Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has quietly reduced its headcount by about 30 percent. Chief technology officer Torben Nørgaard has also confirmed that he is departing to join a commercial venture.

"Far from retreating, the Center is adapting so that we can continue to deliver on our mission, together with our partners and the wider maritime ecosystem," said CEO Bo Cerup-Simonsen in a statement earlier this week. "Drawing on the insights and experience we have gained, we are deepening our focus and directing our energy to where our impact can be greatest."

Going forward, the center plans to focus on its technical work - researching energy efficiency measures and low-carbon propulsion - and supporting the development of regulations and policies.

Simonsen said that he is optimistic about the long-term future of the IMO's carbon emissions regulatory process. Many of the member states that are skeptical of aspects of the Net Zero Framework have reservations about implementation, but are still committed to the broader idea of the 2023 IMO Greenhouse Gas Strategy, he said - encouraging for the prospects of working out a deal down the road.

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"These [MEPC] meetings have left us in a constructive, if fragile, position. Member states are now preparing to find a way forward that can secure broad support while living up to the ambition of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy," Simonsen said.

The downsizing may also reflect a financial reality. With new geopolitical headwinds facing decarbonization in general, the center has shed several commercial sponsors since the start of 2025. Notable departures from the public partnership list include big names in energy, classification, shipping and marine technology, but 18 core sponsors remain.

