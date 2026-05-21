Estonia Contracts to Design and Build Its First Fully Electric Ferry



Estonian State Fleet signed a design and shipbuilding contract with the Polish shipyard CRIST for the construction of its first fully electric passenger ferry. Designed to operate primarily on shore-charged green electricity and for year-round service in demanding Nordic conditions, including winter ice operations, Estonia State Fleet reports the ferry will mark a major step in the decarbonization of ferry transport in the Baltic Sea region.

“Ferry connections are vital for Estonia and especially for our island communities,” said Estonian Minister of Infrastructure, Kuldar Leis. “They support everyday life, local businesses, and access to essential services. This new fully electric ferry will make that connection more reliable, modern, and environmentally friendly.”

The vessel will be built by Polish shipyard CRIST using a design from LGM Marin. At approximately 100 meters (328 feet) in length, the ferry will accommodate up to 110 passenger vehicles or eight freight trucks, with capacity for up to 380 passengers. As Estonia’s first vessel powered 100 percent by green electricity, the new ferry is expected to be up to 64 percent more energy-efficient than Estonia’s existing reference vessel, Regula, which is powered by traditional diesel generators.

“Investing in next-generation vessels is essential for ensuring reliable island connectivity while reducing environmental impact and long-term operating costs,” said Andres Laasma, Director General of Estonian State Fleet. He notes the project, which has a total value of €49.93 million ($58 million) and is supported by €28 million ($32.5 million) from the European Union Modernisation Fund, with additional financing secured through Estonia’s CO2 funding mechanisms.

The new ferry’s primary power source will be shore-charged electricity stored in a 3 MWh battery system, enabling fully electric operation on the main island's Virtsu–Kuivastu route. For extended range, severe weather, and emergency operations, the vessel will also be equipped with biodiesel generators, providing an operating range of at least 1,000 nautical miles without refueling. This hybrid redundancy, Estonia notes, also makes the vessel technically suitable for additional longer routes.



The ferry will be built to ice class 1B, enabling operation in ice up to 60 cm (nearly 24 inches) thick and maintaining standard operational speeds in lighter ice conditions. To improve maneuverability and energy efficiency, the vessel will be equipped with next-generation azimuth thrusters at both ends. The thrusters’ designed output exceeds the minimum requirements for ice class 1B, providing additional power for vessel operation in heavy ice. Onboard amenities will include a kitchen and restaurant area serving hot meals, as well as accommodation and recreational facilities for crew members. Special attention will be given to accessibility for passengers.

Under the contract, CRIST will deliver the vessel within 30 months of contract signing, with entry into service expected in late 2028. Estonia notes that CRIST has previously delivered several advanced low-emission vessels, including the fully electric ice-class ferries Altera and Elektra operating in Finland.

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The ferry will be designed by naval architecture company LMG Marin, which points out it is an extension of a collaboration with Estonia that includes, 12 years ago, the designs for the vessels currently in operation.

LMG Marin says this project further strengthens LMG Marin’s position as a leader in the design of low- and zero-emission ferries and RoPax vessels. It highlights that over the last 12 months, 14 ferries and RoPax vessels based on LMG Marin designs, ranging from 50 to 170 meters, have been contracted, and they all integrate large battery systems to significantly reduce their environmental footprint.

