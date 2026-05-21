Australian Police Intercept a Diesel Generator Filled With Multiple Drugs



The Australian Federal Police are calling on diesel repair specialists to help with a rare technical problem: the agency has confiscated a used diesel generator that someone packed full with nearly every kind of illegal stimulant on the market, and it needs to find the people responsible for the shipment.

Early this year, Australian Border Force inspectors at Port Botany were conducting routine X-ray inspections of imported cargoes when they noticed something off about a heavy-duty diesel generator, which had arrived from Mexico by way of Malaysia.

This generator was special: it appeared to have packages inside. The ABF contacted the AFP, who brought in specialists to have a closer look. Over the course of three days, they disassembled the generator and found a total of about 370 kilos of drugs inside; photos suggest the consignment was stashed in a cylinder bore.

Unusually, the shipment was very diverse. Large-scale imports typically have just one or two drug classes, but this one had about 120 kilos of cocaine, 250 kilos of methamphetamine, three kilos of MDMA and 800 grams of 2CB ("pink cocaine"), a lab-made club drug with stimulant and psychedelic effects.

"This mixed bag of illicit drugs was likely destined for several different criminal groups, to be sold into a range of communities. Despite the elaborate attempt to conceal such a large quantity of drugs, the coordinated efforts of law enforcement ensured these substances never reached Australian streets," said Detective Acting Superintendent Stuart Kimbell in a statement.

Kimbell said that the AFP is looking for tips from the public - particularly from anyone who might have been approached about storage space for a generator, or spare parts vendors or diesel engine technicians who may have fielded inquiries about repairs. (The make and model of the engine were not released.)

According to ABF, this intercept ranked high on the list for technical complexity and detection difficulty. "ABF officers are highly skilled at identifying anomalies across all forms of incoming cargo, no matter how elaborate the concealment," said ABF Superintendent Jared Leighton.

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Separately, the AFP announced that it had busted the alleged ringleader of an insider smuggling network at Port Botany. The 29-year-old suspect stands accused of organizing multiple drug pickup attempts at the port, including a 500-kilo shipment last year. The organizer allegedly paid a competitive wage to entice co-conspirators, up to US$140,000 per person per pickup - nearly three years of earnings for a typical Australian worker.

Australia is the world's leading per-capita consumer market for cocaine and methamphetamine, and import prices are accordingly high. While wholesale prices fluctuate with availability, cocaine typically attracts more than US$100,000 per kilo on the Australian market.