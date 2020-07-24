Rolls-Royce Signs MoU for mýa Platform

Andreas Schell (left), CEO of Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, and Dr. Uwe Lauber (right), CEO of MAN Energy Solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on mýa, the open asset-and-fleet-management-system. By The Maritime Executive 07-23-2020 04:38:34

Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, and Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on mýa, the open asset-and-fleet-management-system enabling the integration of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), asset owner and operator data across the marine, power and energy industries, among others.

Dr. Uwe Lauber said: “I’m very happy that a major player such as Rolls-Royce has chosen to join the mýa organisation and to support the platform’s development. With the launch of mýa, we want to reduce complexity for our customers, and other OEMs alike, and to lower the hurdles for getting payback from data.” Members of mýa will have the opportunity to access all of their digital assets via a single interface that integrates all data-streams from OEMs, asset owners and operators and enables a complete system-view.

Andreas Schell added: “Our mission is to work together to further develop and promote the mýa platform in support of our own digital products and services. Using mýa technology, we'll be able to provide data for our customers within a single platform. And we're very keen to move forward on this because we see it as a major milestone in our development. At the same time, this initiative can only take off if other suppliers and industry actors also decide to join up.” The hope is that other providers, customers and industry actors will participate in the development and use of the platform.

Per Hansson, Head of Digital and Strategy at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “Solution providers offer a plethora of digital solutions for system-performance optimisation, resulting in a complicated, uncoordinated view of the various equipment that vessel and plant operators maintain. Essentially, mýa helps solve this problem by simplifying the retrieval of relevant data from these solutions.”

Jürgen Winterholler, Vice-President of Digital IT at the Rolls-Royce business unit Power Systems, explained: “It is our goal to have the best fleet and asset management service for our customers based on the highest data security standards. We will focus on delivering this service through our MTU Go! platform, by cooperating with mýa to set standards across the industry. We are endeavoring to build an open, collaborative culture where asset related data can be shared easily and securely between organisations and companies. We feel the day of technology vendors and manufactures trying to lock customers into their proprietary digital platforms by holding data hostage, is over.”

