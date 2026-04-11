RINA Strengthens Foreship Brand and Global Marine Consulting Offering

[By: RINA]

RINA, the multinational engineering consultancy, inspection and certification group, is strengthening its marine consulting business by bringing together its consulting teams under the Foreship brand and introducing a new Foreship visual identity. The move follows RINA’s acquisition of the Finnish specialist in 2025 and marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of the industry’s most respected independent naval architecture and engineering consultancies.

As part of this evolution, professionals currently operating within RINA Marine Consulting and Foreship will come together in a unified team, consolidating expertise under a single, globally recognised brand, supported by robust governance and compliance frameworks that preserve technical independence and impartiality.

The integrated workforce, now exceeding 150 people globally, will enhance Foreship’s capacity to support clients in complex engineering projects across the cruise, passenger, and wider maritime sectors. During this transition, more than 20 new professionals have already been hired, and, reflecting a strong commitment to growth, Foreship expects to further expand its team by year-end, potentially increasing its workforce by up to 45%.

This strategic consolidation strengthens RINA’s presence in high?value consulting activities, while preserving and further developing Foreship’s identity as a trusted, independent technical advisor. Clients will continue to work with the same experts they know, now supported by expanded multidisciplinary capabilities across vessel design, conversions, energy efficiency, decarbonisation pathways, alternative fuels, digital engineering and lifecycle services.

The launch of a new Foreship logo and visual identity reflects this strengthened positioning and the brand’s ambition to play an even more active role in supporting the maritime industry during a period of rapid transformation.

“With this step, we are reinforcing the strategic value of our marine consulting expertise within the Group,” said Massimo Volta, Executive Vice President at Foreship. “This evolution strengthens the Foreship brand and brings together highly specialised cruise and maritime consultancy expertise under one coordinated structure. By aligning our capabilities more closely with the needs of the industry, we are enhancing our ability to support clients and partners with innovative, high?quality services for the future of cruise and maritime industry.”

Ahead of Seatrade Cruise Global 2026 (Miami 13-16 April 2026, booth 1456 - Exhibit Hall), these developments underscore RINA’s commitment to the cruise industry and its longterm investment in innovative, highquality engineering services supporting greener, safer and more efficient passenger ships.