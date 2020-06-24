Prime Tanker Taps ABS Consulting to Mitigate COVID-19 Risk

ABSG Consulting Inc. (ABS Consulting) has been selected by Prime Tanker Management (Prime) to implement the recently launched Restart Risk Model™ to help resume operations safely at the company’s facility in Athens, Greece, and mitigate COVID-19 risk.

ABS Consulting will work with Prime’s Incident Management Team (IMT) virtually to assess the inherent risk of each site area, select recommended controls and develop enterprise-level policy and training solutions.

"We look forward to working with Prime as they develop a plan to restart operations with enhanced working practices that address the ‘new normal’ environment surrounding the pandemic," says Ryan Moody, President and CEO at ABS Group. "This risk-based framework was created with our vast global network in mind, supporting business leaders as they act quickly to bring employees back to work safely."

The Restart Risk Model builds on authoritative guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the European Commission (EU) COVID-19 Guidance for the Workplace, with risk-based protective measures that expand on the regulations guiding our communities’ daily health considerations.

"As our company responds to COVID-19, the health and safety of our employees and customers remain our top priority. We are pleased to work with ABS Consulting to implement the necessary controls that will help safeguard workers as they transition back to our facility knowing we are taking all precautions to prevent virus transmission," says Mr. Frantzeskos Kontos, Prime Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Prime. "By utilizing the Restart Risk Model, our critical mission of providing first-class ship management services in a manner that protects human health, safety, environment and property remains intact."

