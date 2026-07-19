Port of Oakland Cargo Volumes Rise in June on Import and Export Growth

[By Port of Oakland]

The Port of Oakland handled 181,356 TEUs (twenty-foot containers) in June, a 7.7% increase over June 2025, driven by solid growth in both imports and exports, with loaded container cargo rising 10.3% year over year. The June performance marks another month of strength in loaded cargo, underscoring continued demand through Northern California's international trade gateway.

Full imports reached 78,114 TEUs in June, up 11.1% year over year, while full exports increased 9.3% to 65,140 TEUs. Combined loaded container cargo totaled 143,254 TEUs, a 10.3% increase compared to June 2025. Empty container volume declined 1.1% to 38,102 TEUs.

"June was a solid month for the Port, with growth in both imports and exports,” said Port of Oakland Acting Maritime Director Jason Garben. "We're encouraged by the continued strength in loaded cargo and remain focused on providing reliable, efficient service for our customers.

The Port recorded eighty-one (81) vessel calls during June, up from seventy-seven (77) during the same month last year, supporting the increase in cargo throughput.

Through the first six months of 2026, the Port has handled 1,114,665 TEUs, 2.5% below the same period last year. The year-to-date decline reflects lower empty container repositioning, while loaded cargo increased 0.3% compared to the first half of 2025.

June's gains were driven by increases in both loaded imports and loaded exports, reflecting continued activity among retailers, manufacturers and California agricultural exporters. The Port continues to work closely with shipping lines, terminal operators and supply chain partners to maintain efficient cargo flows and dependable service for customers.

June 2026 Highlights

- Total volume: 181,356 TEUs, up 7.7% year over year.

- Full imports: 78,114 TEUs, up 11.1%.

- Full exports: 65,140 TEUs, up 9.3%.

- Loaded cargo: 143,254 TEUs, up 10.3%.

- Empty containers: 38,102 TEUs, down 1.1%.

- Vessel calls: 81, compared with 77 in June 2025.