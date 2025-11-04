Port Everglades Celebrates Cruise Season with New Ships and New Road

[By: Port Everglades]

Broward County's Port Everglades is making history by homeporting three brand-new cruise ships and exceeding its own passenger record with a preliminary guest count of more than 4.7 million during Fiscal Year 2025 (beginning October 1, 2024). In addition, Broward County is celebrating major capital improvements at Port Everglades, including an expanded convention center and an elevated roadway for traffic relief.

This month, Port Everglades will welcome Celebrity Cruises' Celebrity Xcel, Disney Cruise Line's Disney Destiny and Princess Cruises' Star Princess -- three brand-new cruise ships that are reaching new heights for Caribbean cruising. Coinciding with these ship celebrations, new infrastructure at the port includes the soon-to-open Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel, an expanded convention center and a flyover that takes convention attendees directly from U.S. 1 (Federal Highway) to the more than 1.2 million-square-foot event space and provides residents and tourists with a shortcut to the beach.

"Cruising is more popular than ever, and the cruise lines are exceeding guest expectations every time a new ship comes into the marketplace," said Port Everglades CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris. "The new ships that are coming to Port Everglades have more entertainment and dining options, and offer some of the latest technology with greener fuels and impressive connectivity."

Princess Cruises' Star Princess, the line's second Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) fueled Sphere-class vessel, will celebrate her inaugural season from Port Everglades starting November 7, 2025. Both 4,300-passenger Star Princess and her sister ship Sun Princess will homeport at Port Everglades this year. Echoing the sleek, sophisticated design of Sun Princess, Star Princess will also boast cutting-edge features like The Dome, the first geodesic dome at sea, and The Sphere, a breathtaking glass-enclosed Piazza at the heart of the ship.

Disney Cruise Line will bring even more magic to Port Everglades when iconic Disney, Pixar and Marvel heroes and villains spring to life on board the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the line's fleet and third in the Wish class. The new 4,000-passenger (full occupancy), LNG-powered ship will begin her inaugural year of 4- and 5-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean on November 20, 2025, joining seasonal sailings from Port Everglades aboard the Disney Dream. Port Everglades is Disney's second Florida homeport residing in the "Finding Nemo" inspired 104,000-square-foot Cruise Terminal 4, which was reimagined in November 2023 by Walt Disney Imagineering exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests to provide a seamless embarkation experience.

Celebrity Cruises' will name its newest ship, Celebrity Xcel, at Port Everglades on November 16, 2025. With a guest count of 3,250, Xcel is Celebrity's fifth Edge-class cruise ship, all of which have been named at Port Everglades. The newest Celebrity Cruises ship will feature new experiences from her sister ships including an enhanced poolside paradise, an arcade lounge under neon lights and new spa experiences to unwind in style. Plus, Celebrity's first-ever Celebrity Flagship store will immerse guests in the vacation brand's journey of innovation and offer custom mementos to cherish for years to come.

In addition, coming next year, Royal Caribbean has announced that its third Icon-class vessel Legend of the Seas will homeport at Port Everglades in November 2026. With a passenger capacity of more than 5,600, Legend of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship to ever sail from Port Everglades.

Convention Center Connector (Bypass Road)

The newly opened Convention Center Connector (Bypass Road), an elevated bypass through Port Everglades, provides direct connectivity from U.S. 1, State Road 84 and SE 17th Street to the Convention Center and soon-to-open Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel, eliminating the need to pass through port security checkpoints. The project also improves access to the beaches and nearby businesses along the 17th Street Causeway, easing congestion in one of the busiest corridors in the region.

"When you look at the big picture, this connector is a crucial piece of infrastructure that will ease congestion, improve access and support the continued growth of our Convention Center district. Today is a moment to celebrate - but it's also a moment to look ahead," said Furr during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the roadway and newly expanded Broward County Convention Center.



The new roadway makes it easier for drivers to reach shops and restaurants while improving logistics for local deliveries. For visitors, it provides a seamless route to the Convention Center, Cruise Terminals 2 and 4, and Omni Fort Lauderdale Hotel, making travel more convenient.