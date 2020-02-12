Partners to Develop Singapore's First Hybrid Electric Marine Launch

By The Maritime Executive 02-11-2020 05:42:21

BH Global Corporation Limited is pleased to announce that BOS Offshore & Marine, a 90 percent owned subsidiary of the Group, has entered into a MOU with strategic project partners Penguin International Limited, Danfoss, Durapower Technology (Singapore) and Bureau Veritas Marine (Singapore) (BV) for the joint design, development and construction of Singapore's first plug-in hybrid electric fast launch.

The scope of cooperation includes integrating hybrid electric solutions, testing and certification. The know-how generated will support Singapore's push towards the adoption of hybrid electric propulsion systems for its maritime industry.

Under the MOU, the five parties will contribute their respective expertise into the collaborative relationship:

1. BOS will provide technical and commercial expertise in the development of commercially viable Plug-in Parallel Hybrid Electric Propulsion Systems (BOS EP System) for small-to-medium sized vessels for operation in and around Singapore.

2. Penguin International, a leading designer, builder, owner and operator of aluminum high-speed vessels, will design, construct and commission a newbuild hybrid launch boat with the BOS EP System installed and will operate the vessel on commercial routes.

3. Danfoss and Durapower will support the testing and integration of their power drive trains and energy storage systems respectively with the BOS EP System.

4. BV will review and endorse test facilities and procedures necessary towards certification of the BOS EP System. The hybrid launch will be classed by BV as a hybrid vessel.

In addition, BOS will spearhead further collaborations to develop the BOS Marine Electric Integration Centre and drive initiatives towards the digitalization of vessel operations with data analytics capabilities and smart connectivity features and the development of a complete electrification ecosystem in Singapore.

This collaboration provides the Group with a clear roadmap towards realizing its goal of becoming a leading player in the Singapore maritime industry's drive towards achieving global standards on carbon emission reductions. The Group intends to achieve this by offering environmentally sustainable solutions and expertise, with continual efforts on research and development and collaborations with local homegrown companies.

Commenting on the signing of the MOU, Vincent Lim, Chief Executive Officer of BH Global said: “It is a great honor to partner with Penguin International and other industry players with solid expertise in their respective fields. This collaboration is a significant stride for BH Global towards its goal of delivering environmentally friendly and commercially viable solutions for the local maritime industry, contributing positively to Singapore's push towards reduction of carbon emissions and environmental sustainability in local maritime operations.

“Most importantly, we are working collaboratively with Singaporean homegrown companies towards the realisation of this goal, putting Singapore on the world map as a global maritime member with the ability to deliver technologically advanced solutions towards the global goal of reducing carbon emissions.”

“Penguin is honored to team up with like-minded companies like BH Global, Danfoss, Durapower and Bureau Veritas in this landmark project,” said Penguin International's Managing Director James Tham. “We are mindful of the role we play in Singapore's marine ecosystem. This privately funded collaborative partnership is the best way forward in commercializing proven technologies in marine hybrid propulsion for the benefit of Singapore.”

