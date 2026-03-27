Panama Canal Announces Enhanced Long-Term Slot Allocation Program

The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) announced the launch of LoTSA 2.5, the evolution of the Long-Term Slot Allocation (LoTSA) program, as part of enhancements to the Transit Reservation System, aimed at providing greater certainty, flexibility, and value to its customers.

LoTSA 2.5 preserves the program’s overall structure while introducing key operational enhancements that support more efficient planning and improved alignment with market dynamics. These changes include slot redistribution by package type and transit direction, sequential competitions by package, and expanded options for date adjustments, slot deferrals, and transit direction changes, depending on the selected package.

The program features segmented service packages—Fix, Flex, and Flex+—designed to address varying levels of operational flexibility by market segment and will be supported by a dedicated customer service team providing specialized assistance through multiple communication channels.

The sealed bid auction for LoTSA 2.5 will take place on April 28, 2026, with program implementation scheduled for May 16, 2026. The booking window will cover transit dates from July 5, 2026, through January 2, 2027.

Through LoTSA 2.5, the Panama Canal reaffirms its commitment to continuous service improvement, operational efficiency, and reliable solutions for global maritime trade.