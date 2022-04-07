Palau Registers New Office in Major Shipping Hub - London

Georgios Bezos, Business Development Director (UK)

[By: Palau International Ship Registry]

London is the latest location for the Palau International Ship Registry (PISR) which has opened a new regional office in the heart of one of the world’s leading maritime centres.

The new PISR office is headed by Georgios Bazos, Business Development Director (UK) who arrives in London after leaving The Marshall Islands Registry with a strong background experience of the global shipping industry.

Georgios Bazos believes the London location will attract ship owners and operators who are looking to register current and new vessels with a progressive and digital ship registry.

“Opening a London office offers not only UK-based ship owners with a new contact but also expands the registry’s reach across Europe. London is a premier shipping location and Palau International Ship Registry is making a strong statement about the growth of the registry by opening our new office in the City location near Moorgate. This is a great opportunity to show the wider shipping community that PISR is an established registry with unique online services that are attracting a growing number of ship owners and operators to the flag.”

Panos Kirnidis, CEO of Palau International Ship Registry, sees Georgios Bazos as the ideal person to support ship owners who are looking for a range of online services that meets their needs in a digital world.

“The growth of PISR has demonstrated that what we offer, ship owners across the globe want. PISR is continuing to grow and offer ship owners an even more comprehensive set of online services. With this growth it means we need more people across our global network and more offices to support demand for our services. Georgios Bazos is an excellent fit for the registry and comes with a comprehensive knowledge of the global shipping industry and the services and needs ship owners ask for.”

