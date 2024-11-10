OSEA 2024 Sets the Scene for Offshore Landscape & Market Transformation

[By: OSEA]

OSEA, Asia's premier offshore energy event, is set to take place between 19 to 21 November 2024 at Marina Bay Sands Singapore, leading discussions in the offshore industry on decarbonisation, future of offshore platforms and new energies.

The event will bring together more than 500 exhibitors and around 18,000 visitors from 70+ countries. With a focus on showcasing the latest technologies and sparking insightful discussions, OSEA 2024 offers a platform for industry players to connect, explore, and create new business opportunities in the rapidly evolving offshore energy landscape.

Attendees including government and offshore industry experts will be welcomed by Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry, at the Opening Ceremony on 19 November 2024.

This year’s exhibition floor is a hub for the offshore energy sector, combining oil, gas, and renewable energy exhibitors. Attendees will experience the latest innovations first-hand across 500+ exhibits, engage with cutting-edge products, and explore business possibilities with industry leaders, government officials, and academic experts. OSEA 2024 is designed for meaningful knowledge-sharing, with over 70 speakers addressing critical industry themes.

The event’s agenda will address pivotal questions for the sector’s future, such as Asia’s advancements in carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technology, the role of automation in decarbonisation, and what steps the region must take to build a scalable green hydrogen industry. Fixtures will also tackle policy, supply chain, and development challenges faced by the regional offshore wind industry, as industry leaders, government representatives, and academics explore solutions to these pressing issues. Moreover, speakers will explore how the offshore oil & gas industry is delivering on decarbonisation, and how technological advancements help it to go further.

OSEA 2024 also centres on connecting offshore industry professionals through exclusive networking events, including the Executive Networking sessions, the ABS Breakfast Forum, and the OSEA Academy. The Country Hotspot programme will further enhance opportunities for attendees to forge international partnerships and build industry networks, while specific pavilions – TechX, ClimateTech Zone, New-to-Show zone, Institute Higher Learning and Talent & Development Zones – provide insights into emerging technologies and market-specific developments from across the region.

“OSEA has long been committed to fostering collaboration and innovation across the offshore energy sector,” said Prof. Chan Eng Soon, Chairman of OSEA Advisory Committee. "This year’s event focuses on crucial discussions about the future of energy and sustainability, while also offering unparalleled networking and business development opportunities for attendees from around the world.”

Commenting on the opportunities for attendees, Mr. Sukumar Verma, Managing Director, Informa Markets Singapore said, “OSEA 2024 provides a unique forum for attendees to evaluate a wide range of competitive products, source innovative solutions across the energy value chain, and discuss industry challenges with peers from around the globe. For three days, OSEA 2024 will be the central meeting place for the offshore energy industry in Asia and further afield, bringing insights, innovation, and collaborative opportunities to support the industry’s journey towards a more sustainable energy future.”