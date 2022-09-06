Onboard Carbon Capture Explored by ABS

Emerging onboard carbon capture technology is explored in a new publication from ABS in its latest support for the maritime energy transition.

Launched at the global trade fair for Shipbuilding, Machinery and Marine Technology (SMM), Insights into Onboard Carbon Capture examines the various methods of onboard carbon capture as well as carbon handling and storage and downstream considerations, as well as regulatory issues.

“Although there has been increased interest from the industry, the technology and its associated value chains have a long way to mature, and there are many factors to consider such as onboard power supply, fuel types, exhaust characteristics and onboard storage. This Insights document is an important step in moving the conversation forward, supporting shipowners and operators with the latest information from ABS engineering and joint development projects,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

Although onboard carbon capture systems are still being piloted, investment is expected to increase over the course of the next decade, especially as discussions on global carbon markets advance.

