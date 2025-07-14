MSC and Fincantieri Mark Progress in Luxury Cruise Ship Buildout



MSC Group reported progress with its efforts to build a fleet of luxury cruise ships as the high-end sector of the cruise industry continues its rapid growth. Fincantieri completed the float out of the third ship for MSC’s Explora Journeys, a luxury lifestyle brand, while construction is also proceeding on the fourth and fifth ships of a class, which will include six ships by 2028.

After having grown its contemporary brand, MSC Cruises, for the broad market, MSC turned its sights on the ultra-luxury cruise segment, placing the initial order in 2019 for the six ships, each to be approximately 63,900 gross tons. The first ship, Explora I, entered service in 2023 to be followed by her sister ship, Explora II, in 2024.

The ships are all-suite and include a range of amenities, with five pools and six restaurants. The concept was reportedly inspired by the family’s yacht cruising in the Mediterranean. MSC reports that by the time the six ships are completed, it will have invested approximately $3.7 billion to start the luxury cruise operation.

The construction contract was later revised to switch the primary fuel for the ships starting with Explora III to LNG. The design of the ships was reportedly lengthened by approximately 62 feet for the next two ships to accommodate the new propulsion plant. Steel for Explora III was cut in September 2023, and construction on Explora IV was scheduled to begin in January 2024.

The float out took place at Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente near Genova, Italy, on July 14. They followed the launch of Explora III with the coin ceremony to mark the beginning of assembly for Explora IV. Steel cutting also began for Explora V. Delivery of Explora III is scheduled for the summer of 2026, followed by Explora IV in the summer of 2027.

Explora Journeys says its mission is to offer “transformative travel experiences,” responding to the growing trend in luxury travel. The company is using the new ships to expand its areas of service, including its first cruises to Alaska in 2027.

Explora V and Explora VI, due for delivery in 2027 and 2028, Fincantieri said, will feature a new generation of liquefied natural gas engines that will tackle the issue of methane slip. In addition, the new ships will also be equipped with a liquid hydrogen system. Details have not been updated since they reported in 2022 that hydrogen would power a six-megawatt fuel cell to produce power for the hotel operation and allow the vessels to run on zero emissions in port, with the engines turned off.

Fincantieri delivered its first prototype hydrogen fuel cell in 2022 on a cruise ship built for Viking. Recently, the companies reported that with advancements in hydrogen technology, they would launch two cruise ships in 2026 and 2027 with fuel cells producing up to six megawatts of power, equivalent to roughly 8,000 horsepower of generator capacity. Viking, unlike MSC, has opted not to use LNG on its ships.

These ships come as the ultra-luxury segment continues its rapid growth. Fincantieri is building two yachts for Four Seasons as well as two ships for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Ritz-Carlton recently took delivery of its second larger yacht cruise ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique, while other ships under construction for the segment include a cruising yacht powered by sails.

