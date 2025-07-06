161
Op-Ed: Next Two Months are Critical for Stability in the Mideast

Published Jul 6, 2025 3:18 PM by The Maritime Executive

 

The next two months look set to be critical for world stability, offering the prospect of resolution of two global security issues that have caused conflicts and problems for decades. The two issues are linked, and neither looks likely to be solved in isolation.

A 60-day ceasefire in Gaza leading to negotiations for a permanent settlement is on the table, from which Israel needs an end to threats to its national security and Palestinians seek a broader solution to their quest for statehood. At the same time, the United States hopes to continue the negotiations over nuclear issues and regional expansionism with Iran. Even limited success in either of these two negotiations could have far-reaching impacts on global trade, opening up the prospect of economic cooperation across what were once barriers, the development of new markets, and the establishment of previously impossible trading routes. Success might even provide momentum for a resolution of the war in Ukraine as well.

But while hopes are high that settlements can be achieved, there is significant risk that the conflict with Iran in particular could flare up again.

Notwithstanding the combined attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, there can be no certainty that Iran has lost the ability to produce a crude nuclear weapon, since it may still have stocks of already-enriched uranium and hidden manufacturing facilities that survived. Hardliners in Iran are pressing for an acceleration of their nuclear program.

Iran retains a formidable stockpile of ballistic missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that half of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers have been destroyed. Of a stockpile of about 3,000 ballistic missiles, Iran managed to fire 500 missiles and Israel destroyed a further 1,000, leaving an estimated inventory of 1,500.

Iran also improved ballistic missile accuracy as the war progressed, having initially kept more advanced systems like the Haj Qassem in reserve. At peak, 16% of Iranian missiles penetrated Israeli air defenses. Five military and 36 civilian targets in Israel were hit over the 12 days - never at sufficient tempo to suppress Israeli military activity, but a significant result nonetheless.

This limited Iranian success and the remaining missile inventory indicate that if war were resumed, the residual Iranian ballistic missile capability would pose a problem. Israeli attacks on Iran also suggest that the Iranian missile armory was larger than had been generally appreciated outside intelligence circles. About 25 Iranian missile sites had been identified in open source listings before the conflict began. But with Israeli bloggers and Ministry of Defense reveals of attacks on previously unknown sites, the Iranians seem to have been maintaining at least 36 such sites, of which the Israelis are known to have attacked at least 26.

Known IRGC Ballistic Missile Sites unmasked by the 12-Day War (CJRC)

CLUSTER

LOCATION/SITE

LATITUDE

LONGITUDE

HIT

NEWLY LOCATED

Abhar (independent site?)

36.086210N

49.227040E

ü

ü

Bandar Abbas Area Independent Sites

Bandar Abbas Khorgu

27.528789N

56.451021E

 

 

Haji Abad

28.328772N

55.942649E

 

 

Bandar Lengeh

26.658735N

54.893197E

 

 

Lar

27.643131N

54.256253E

 

 

Jam/Bandar Kangam

27.794144N

52.318042E

 

 

Borujerd (independent site?)

33.945160N

48.603120E

ü

 

Dezful Cluster

Dezful North

32.614819N

48.331450E

ü

ü

Dezful South

32.607790N

48.323210E

ü

Garmdareh Cluster

Garmdareh NW

35.788410N

51.059026E

 

 

Garmdareh NE

35.768729N

51.085032E

 

 

Eshtehard Missile Depot

35.679399N

50.434855E

ü

ü

Isfahan Cluster

Isfahan West

32.695027N

51.430270E

ü

 

Isfahan South/Baharestan

32.459346N

51.714619E

 

Mobarakeh

32.342160N

51.664470E

ü

ü

Kangavar (independent site?)

34.439340N

47.877860E

ü

ü

Kashan (independent site?)

34.093362N

51.255711E

ü

 

Kerman (independent site?)

30.239153N

56.851713E

 

 

Kermanshah Cluster

 

Panj Peleh/Bakhtaran

34.360500N

47.228508E

ü

 

Konesh Canyon

34.389521N

47.181043E

 

Kermanshah South

34.394788N

47.222654E

 

Kermanshah NE

34.525045N

47.361183E

 

Kermanshah NW

34.439950N

47.187934E

 

Ghazanchi

34.479430N

47.015580E

ü

ü

Kamijeh

34.522583N

47.362406E

ü

ü

Khorramabad Cluster

Khorramabad Imam Ali NW

33.581276N

48.181536E

ü

 

Khorramabad Imam Ali SE

33.564324N

48.217238E

 

Khorramabad Imam Ali Main

33.552360N

48.214160E

ü

ü

Qom (independent site?)

34.943853N

50.763649E

ü

 

Shiraz Cluster

Shiraz NW

29.726310N

52.558080E

ü

 

Shiraz North

29.707720N

52.590671E

ü

 

Tabriz Cluster

Tabriz North/Ammnad

38.251449N

46.119187E

ü

 

Tabriz South

37.977313N

46.176606E

 

Yazd (independent site?)

31.802441N

54.295549E

 

 

Zanjan (independent site?)

36.746500N

48.435190E

ü

ü

 

One can conclude that Iran appears to have sufficient residual capability to resume a missile war if hardliners within the Iranian political leadership get their way. To this threat must be added the risk of a closure of the Straits of Hormuz, for which the Iranians have made some military preparations by training for the task and forward-deploying stocks.

The Iranians may have the capability to resume warfare. But they now also know that Israel has both proven political will and intent - as well as the capability - to attack again if it perceives its national security to be under threat.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.