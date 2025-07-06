Op-Ed: Next Two Months are Critical for Stability in the Mideast

The next two months look set to be critical for world stability, offering the prospect of resolution of two global security issues that have caused conflicts and problems for decades. The two issues are linked, and neither looks likely to be solved in isolation.

A 60-day ceasefire in Gaza leading to negotiations for a permanent settlement is on the table, from which Israel needs an end to threats to its national security and Palestinians seek a broader solution to their quest for statehood. At the same time, the United States hopes to continue the negotiations over nuclear issues and regional expansionism with Iran. Even limited success in either of these two negotiations could have far-reaching impacts on global trade, opening up the prospect of economic cooperation across what were once barriers, the development of new markets, and the establishment of previously impossible trading routes. Success might even provide momentum for a resolution of the war in Ukraine as well.

But while hopes are high that settlements can be achieved, there is significant risk that the conflict with Iran in particular could flare up again.

Notwithstanding the combined attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, there can be no certainty that Iran has lost the ability to produce a crude nuclear weapon, since it may still have stocks of already-enriched uranium and hidden manufacturing facilities that survived. Hardliners in Iran are pressing for an acceleration of their nuclear program.

Iran retains a formidable stockpile of ballistic missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that half of Iran’s ballistic missile launchers have been destroyed. Of a stockpile of about 3,000 ballistic missiles, Iran managed to fire 500 missiles and Israel destroyed a further 1,000, leaving an estimated inventory of 1,500.

Iran also improved ballistic missile accuracy as the war progressed, having initially kept more advanced systems like the Haj Qassem in reserve. At peak, 16% of Iranian missiles penetrated Israeli air defenses. Five military and 36 civilian targets in Israel were hit over the 12 days - never at sufficient tempo to suppress Israeli military activity, but a significant result nonetheless.

This limited Iranian success and the remaining missile inventory indicate that if war were resumed, the residual Iranian ballistic missile capability would pose a problem. Israeli attacks on Iran also suggest that the Iranian missile armory was larger than had been generally appreciated outside intelligence circles. About 25 Iranian missile sites had been identified in open source listings before the conflict began. But with Israeli bloggers and Ministry of Defense reveals of attacks on previously unknown sites, the Iranians seem to have been maintaining at least 36 such sites, of which the Israelis are known to have attacked at least 26.

Known IRGC Ballistic Missile Sites unmasked by the 12-Day War (CJRC)

CLUSTER LOCATION/SITE LATITUDE LONGITUDE HIT NEWLY LOCATED Abhar (independent site?) 36.086210N 49.227040E ü ü Bandar Abbas Area Independent Sites Bandar Abbas Khorgu 27.528789N 56.451021E Haji Abad 28.328772N 55.942649E Bandar Lengeh 26.658735N 54.893197E Lar 27.643131N 54.256253E Jam/Bandar Kangam 27.794144N 52.318042E Borujerd (independent site?) 33.945160N 48.603120E ü Dezful Cluster Dezful North 32.614819N 48.331450E ü ü Dezful South 32.607790N 48.323210E ü Garmdareh Cluster Garmdareh NW 35.788410N 51.059026E Garmdareh NE 35.768729N 51.085032E Eshtehard Missile Depot 35.679399N 50.434855E ü ü Isfahan Cluster Isfahan West 32.695027N 51.430270E ü Isfahan South/Baharestan 32.459346N 51.714619E Mobarakeh 32.342160N 51.664470E ü ü Kangavar (independent site?) 34.439340N 47.877860E ü ü Kashan (independent site?) 34.093362N 51.255711E ü Kerman (independent site?) 30.239153N 56.851713E Kermanshah Cluster Panj Peleh/Bakhtaran 34.360500N 47.228508E ü Konesh Canyon 34.389521N 47.181043E Kermanshah South 34.394788N 47.222654E Kermanshah NE 34.525045N 47.361183E Kermanshah NW 34.439950N 47.187934E Ghazanchi 34.479430N 47.015580E ü ü Kamijeh 34.522583N 47.362406E ü ü Khorramabad Cluster Khorramabad Imam Ali NW 33.581276N 48.181536E ü Khorramabad Imam Ali SE 33.564324N 48.217238E Khorramabad Imam Ali Main 33.552360N 48.214160E ü ü Qom (independent site?) 34.943853N 50.763649E ü Shiraz Cluster Shiraz NW 29.726310N 52.558080E ü Shiraz North 29.707720N 52.590671E ü Tabriz Cluster Tabriz North/Ammnad 38.251449N 46.119187E ü Tabriz South 37.977313N 46.176606E Yazd (independent site?) 31.802441N 54.295549E Zanjan (independent site?) 36.746500N 48.435190E ü ü

One can conclude that Iran appears to have sufficient residual capability to resume a missile war if hardliners within the Iranian political leadership get their way. To this threat must be added the risk of a closure of the Straits of Hormuz, for which the Iranians have made some military preparations by training for the task and forward-deploying stocks.

The Iranians may have the capability to resume warfare. But they now also know that Israel has both proven political will and intent - as well as the capability - to attack again if it perceives its national security to be under threat.