Oceania Cruises Announces Industry's First Entirely Gluten-Free Cruise

[By Oceania Cruises]



Oceania Cruises, the world's leading destination- and culinary-focused luxury cruise line, today announced the industry's first entirely gluten-free ocean voyage. Sailing aboard Oceania Vista in 2028, the groundbreaking journey will invite guests to experience the full breadth of the line's renowned culinary program without the need to navigate menus, question preparation practices or worry about cross-contact.

Departing May 31, 2028, the 12-night roundtrip voyage from Southampton will explore the landscapes and historic cities of England, Ireland and Scotland, with calls including Cork (Cobh), Dublin (Dún Laoghaire), Glasgow (Greenock), Stornoway in the Hebrides and Edinburgh (Newhaven).

"As a brand with food at its heart, we believe every guest should be able to experience the joy and discovery that define dining with Oceania Cruises," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "This voyage gives our culinary team an extraordinary opportunity to reimagine our acclaimed onboard dining experiences through an entirely gluten-free lens while remaining true to the creativity, quality and abundance at the heart of our philosophy to serve The Finest Cuisine at Sea. Most importantly, it will allow guests to relax into their vacation knowing the entire culinary experience has been created with them in mind."

Every onboard dining venue aboard Oceania Vista will offer entirely gluten-free menus from signature specialty restaurants Toscana, Polo Grill, Red Ginger and Jacques to more casual venues such as Aquamar Kitchen and Waves Grill. Plus, guests aboard this sailing can indulge in afternoon tea, in-suite dining and enjoy freshly baked pastries from The Bakery without having to limit their choices or plan each meal around their dietary needs.

For travelers who must follow a gluten-free diet, dining away from home can require constant vigilance: reviewing ingredients, asking detailed questions about preparation, and assessing the possibility of cross-contact. By addressing those concerns across the complete onboard culinary program, Oceania Cruises will create an environment in which guests can focus fully on their vacation - discovering remarkable destinations, enjoying exceptional cuisine, and sharing the experience with the people who matter most.

The voyage is being developed in collaboration with Celiac Cruise, a leader in gluten-free travel with extensive experience creating safe, worry-free vacation experiences for the celiac and gluten-free communities. Celiac Cruise is providing its expertise and insight into the needs of gluten-free travelers and will serve as an official booking partner for the voyage.

"For travelers with celiac disease, food is something that has to be considered at virtually every stage of a journey – where to eat, what to order, how something has been prepared and the potential for cross-contact," said Maureen Basye, founder of Celiac Cruise. "The opportunity to board a ship knowing the culinary experience has been designed to be entirely gluten-free fundamentally changes what travel can feel like for so many. Instead of planning their vacation around food, guests on this sailing can focus on the destinations they are exploring, the people they are traveling with, and the simple joy of traveling well."

The sailing reflects Oceania Cruises' broader culinary ethos: an unwavering commitment to thoughtful hospitality, exceptional quality and meaningful choice. It also represents an exciting challenge for the line's best-in-class culinary team – to demonstrate that an entirely gluten-free experience can deliver the same variety, creativity and pleasure guests expect from Oceania Cruises.

