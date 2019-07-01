Oceaneering Christens its Newest Ship MSV OCEAN EVOLUTION

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-01 19:31:46

Alan C. McClure Associates (ACMA), one of the industry’s premier naval architecture and engineering firms, attended and was recognized at the christening of the Oceaneering MSV OCEAN EVOLUTION, a multipurpose subsea construction vessel as the newest addition to its fleet.

ACMA was represented at the christening by Scott McClure, Doug Ottens, and Michelle Hargrove. ACMA was recognized for its significant contribution to the project by the President of Oceaneering, Mr. Clyde Hewlett, and the Director of U.S. Projects and Diving, Mr. Randy Kille.

The DP2, 108m x 22m, ABS Classed vessel is equipped with a 250mt heave compensated crane which can set loads on the sea floor in 4000m of water. Two of Oceaneering’s latest generation ROVs are standard equipment with cutting edge onboard operating and support facilities. The all electric ship has five Tier IV GE engine generators plus a harbor generator to provide redundancy and flexibility to meet the variable power demands at any time. Noise and vibration were given extra attention to ensure compliance with ABS HAB+ standard which greatly enhances the working life onboard for all crew members. The vessel is equipped to handle well stimulation fluids with below tanks and a nitrogen blanketing system.

ACMA was involved from the beginning of this new build project assisting with vessel design selection, shipyard vetting, technical reviews with the shipyard, to Class and Regulatory body discussions to sort out gaps between the regulations, and the desired services Oceaneering wanted to offer the US offshore deepwater market. ACMA provided technical support as Owners’ Engineer in the conversion of this design from a European design approved by DNV, to a US Jones Act compliant vessel approved by the USCG and classed by ABS. ACMA performed structural and stability analyses, powering studies and engine selection, propeller design reviews, dynamic positioning analyses, marine system and accommodations reviews and re-design, and participation in equipment FATs and dock and sea trials.

ACMA congratulates Oceaneering on bringing this new vessel into service and looks forward to assisting Oceaneering in the application of this vessel for the many missions ahead.

