Nuclear Concept from HHI and HD KSOE Receives ABS Approval

[By: ABS]

ABS issued approval in principle (AIP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for a concept of a floating small modular reactor (SMR)-powered power module.

The design is intended to generate electricity offshore and near shore, supporting port facilities and onshore communities. ABS completed design reviews based on the ABS Requirements for Nuclear Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications.

“Floating nuclear power facilities show promise in supporting power grids, microgrids, industrial and port operations, data centers, and other uses. Additionally, today’s advanced nuclear technology has a different risk profile from traditional reactor technology with state-of-the-art designs and with lower enrichment fuels, making commercial offshore and maritime applications more viable,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

An official from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said: “The floating nuclear power plant is expected to play a key role in building a future powered by clean energy. We will remain fully committed to developing the necessary technologies and ensuring its successful realization.”

The AIP is the second for a floating nuclear power barge design from HD KSOE and is the latest step in a long running collaboration with ABS on nuclear technologies, including another power barge design and a groundbreaking 15k teu nuclear propelled containership .