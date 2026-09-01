NorthStandard Appoints Helen Barden to Head External Affairs Engagement

[By NorthStandard]

NorthStandard has appointed Helen Barden Head of External Affairs, underlining its continuing commitment to ensuring policymakers understand the critical role P&I plays in global shipping on behalf of its Members.

Previously NorthStandard Director - External Affairs, Barden formally took up the new post on 1st August 2026. She succeeds Mike Salthouse, on his retirement from the Club after 34 years of service.

Barden joined the External Affairs team in 2024 soon after its creation, bringing to the post over 11 years of FD&D experience with the Club, where assignments had included a pivotal role in setting up its Navigating Decarbonisation group. She has since worked tirelessly to increase understanding of the contribution P&I makes to keeping global trade moving, to foster collaborative relationships and to drive policy work - including on sanctions.

A member of several key industry working groups, Barden contributed to crucial BIMCO efforts to develop viable EEXI Transition, CII Operations and Emission Trading Scheme Allowances clauses. She is also a member of the WISTA UK Board.

“Our focus will continue to be shaped by the three major trends affecting shipowners and charterers — sanctions and geopolitics, the maritime energy transition, and the impact of new technology,” said Barden.

“The shipping industry operates in an increasingly complex and geopolitical environment, where trusted and credible partnership with policymakers is essential to the development of well-informed regulation. Therefore, in the immediate term, our engagement with key policymakers is a priority to ensure Members’ commercial and operational perspectives are heard before and as policy is developed, particularly in areas such as sanctions and decarbonisation.”

“While to date our work in relation to new technologies has been understanding the evolving landscape, looking ahead, I expect our work to become more focused on the policy gaps emerging from new technologies such as autonomous vessels.”

NorthStandard’s participation in the UK Maritime Nuclear Consortium (MarNuc) and the Club’s collaboration with Chatham House on the key themes impacting global shipping and their interaction will culminate during Autumn 2026.

“Next year we have LISW2027 and I am delighted to be on the LISW Steering Group and Chair of the Conference Working Group, to support delivery of a world-leading international maritime event bringing together key industry decision-makers and policy makers,” she added.

Paul Jennings, Managing Director, NorthStandard, commented: "Succession planning is a key operational area for NorthStandard, and Helen’s appointment offers tangible proof of our preparedness and planning for the future in this vital area of expertise.

“Over the last three years, Helen and Mike have carved out a unique position for the Club as a resource of knowledge and experience, and as a positive influence working on behalf of Members with policymakers. We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Mike for his lasting contribution to the Club and wish him a fulfilling retirement. We also congratulate Helen and look forward to continuing our commitment as she brings her own impressive talents to this crucial role.”