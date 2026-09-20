U.S. Southern Command Destroys 70th Suspected Drug Boat

On Saturday, U.S. forces in the Caribbean destroyed another suspected drug-running vessel with an airstrike, killing four people. It is the 70th publicized instance of use of lethal force against a drug boat in the region, and highlights the dual-mode structure of U.S. counternarcotics operations in the region: lethal when aerial assets are the sole means of engagement, nonlethal when Coast Guard or Marine Corps boarding teams are involved.

The strike targeted a small vessel operating on "established narco-trafficking routes" in the Caribbean. The boat had a cluttered top deck level or canopy, unlike most stripped-down "go-fast" boats or pangas, and it was operating at moderate speed. A large secondary explosion bloomed from the wreckage after the strike.

Southcom said that confirmed intelligence indicated that the vessel had involvement in smuggling narcotics.