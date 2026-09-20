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U.S. Southern Command Destroys 70th Suspected Drug Boat

Drug boat
Courtesy Southcom

By The Maritime Executive 2026-09-20 22:12:48

On Saturday, U.S. forces in the Caribbean destroyed another suspected drug-running vessel with an airstrike, killing four people. It is the 70th publicized instance of use of lethal force against a drug boat in the region, and highlights the dual-mode structure of U.S. counternarcotics operations in the region: lethal when aerial assets are the sole means of engagement, nonlethal when Coast Guard or Marine Corps boarding teams are involved. 

The strike targeted a small vessel operating on "established narco-trafficking routes" in the Caribbean. The boat had a cluttered top deck level or canopy, unlike most stripped-down "go-fast" boats or pangas, and it was operating at moderate speed. A large secondary explosion bloomed from the wreckage after the strike. 

Southcom said that confirmed intelligence indicated that the vessel had involvement in smuggling narcotics. 

U.S. Southern Command is not solely invested in kinetic attack as the only means of conducting interdictions. Within the last two weeks, Marine Corps units under Southcom boarded, cleared and destroyed two different "floating gas station" fuel boats used by drug-runners in the Eastern Pacific. Both boats were blown up after their crews were removed, and the suspects were handed over to Ecuadorian authorities.

"We are exerting unrelenting pressure on these narco-terrorists and hurting them where it counts: dismantling their intricate networks, disrupting their sophisticated logistics, and dealing a blow to their finances. This is what total systemic friction looks like," said Southcom Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan in a statement at the time.