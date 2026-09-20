U.S. Coast Guard Sets Up Long-Range Medevac for Critically-Ill Seafarer

Over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard arranged a long-range rescue for a boxship crewmember who was suffering from a serious, growing infection.

Last week, the 1996-built boxship Kotka (ex names Maersk Kotka, Knud Maersk) was under way on a long voyage from Colombo, Sri Lanka, bound for New York. On Wednesday night, the master of the Kotka contacted shoreside authorities and reported that a crewmember had developed a "severe, non-ambulatory infection" that was not getting better with onboard medical treatment.

At the time, the ship was in the middle of the Atlantic, roughly equidistant between the Windward Islands and Senegal, about 1,300 nautical miles from shore - well beyond the range of existing U.S. medevac assets. The Coast Guard's San Juan station took responsibility for the case and instructed the master to divert towards St. Maarten to close the distance.