New HydroPen Reefer Tackles Rising Fire Risks in Refrigerated Containers

[By: VIKING Life-Saving Equipment]

A growing trend to ship combustible cargoes such as lithium batteries in refrigerated containers has prompted VIKING Life-Saving Equipment to develop HydroPen Reefer – a new version of its widely adopted ‘drill and spray’ solution for fighting container fires inside the box.

In contrast to conventional exterior firefighting methods, HydroPen’s unique drill and nozzle attaches to a ship’s hose and uses water pressure to drill through the container shell and fight fires at source.

In a submission to International Maritime Organization this year, meanwhile, the World Shipping Council indicated that over 11% of inspected containers in 2024 revealed reporting deficiencies. In September, the WSC launched a new Cargo Safety Program, seeking to exploit AI-powered cargo screening 2 as a means of better detecting mis-declared and undeclared dangerous goods.



Despite the insurance industry’s exposure to geopolitical events and high profile vessel losses last year, the Safety and Shipping Review 2025 from insurer Allianz reported “fires and mis declared cargo remain the top large vessel concerns”. The insurer added: “Enhancing fire detection and fighting capabilities is critical especially as the electrification age progresses.”

An explosion on a container ship in Ningbo last year highlighted how reefers are used as insulated units without power to carry hazardous goods, including lithium batteries. New guidelines from the International Safe Containerised Cargo Organisation (CINS 4) describe how batteries “can ignite if damaged or overheated, triggering thermal runaway reactions that lead to fires or explosions”.

More than 2,500 HydroPen units are already in service worldwide, but incidents like this show why container firefighting technology must keep pace with changing risks, says VIKING. Reinforced reefer doors and thicker insulated walls require enhanced drill and spray power – a capability that is delivered by the new HydroPen Reefer.

Benny Carlsen, Senior Vice President Sales and Global Sales, VIKING, says that the HydroPen Reefer solution has been developed after consultation with current HydroPen users.

“Many of the larger container operators have adopted HydroPen fleetwide, and many have also recognized the benefit of carrying several units in different locations,” he said. “HydroPen Reefer features an extended drill and reinforced nozzle mechanism to penetrate insulated walls that can be up to 120mm thick. It is also suited for a fire in a standard dry container if required.”

Like its firefighting counterpart for dry containers, HydroPen Reefer can be operated remotely by a single member of the crew once the drill and spray unit is fixed on the container door. In ‘reefer mode’, the unit is attached directly to a rfefrigerated container stacked up to lashing bridge height.

At under 10 kg, HydroPen Reefer is light, flexible and designed to give crews the confidence to tackle fires in both reefer and dry containers as required, said Bella Hajnal, Product Manager.

“Adaptability to various scenarios ensures that fires can be tackled effectively and without delay regardless of the container type,” she said. “HydroPen Reefer delivers advanced penetration mechanics, remote operation capability and dual-use flexibility, so that crew can act decisively when it matters most.”