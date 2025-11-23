Joint Chiefs Chairman Heads for Caribbean as Pressure on Venezuela Rises

Amidst signs and rumors of pending escalation in the Trump administration's pressure campaign on Venezuela, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine has flown to Puerto Rico in order to visit troops on the ground and tour a Navy warship, according to the New York Times.

Gen. Caine has guided the buildup in the Caribbean, and multiple U.S. officials have informed Reuters that they expect a "new phase" of operations within days, likely including covert operations. The president has previously authorized the CIA to work within Venezuela, and a regime change operation is among the possible options on the table, two officials told the wire service.

In preparation for contingencies, the U.S. Navy has assembled its largest force accumulation in the Caribbean since the Cold War, including the complete USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group.

USS Ford and her escorts have completed underway replenishment after crossing the Atlantic from the Mediterranean, where they were previously deployed. The supercarrier was last spotted by open source trackers at a position south of Puerto Rico, near the center of the Caribbean (15.74 N 67.75 W, per SA Defensa). This is about 315 nautical miles north of Caracas, within combat range for the carrier's air wing of F/A-18 Super Hornet strike fighters.

The movements have included close approaches to Venezuelan territory, both in the air (with bomber runs off the coast) and on the water. The amphib USS Fort Lauderdale and destroyer USS Stockdale transited through the Gulf of Paria between Trinidad and Venezuela on Nov. 18, passing close to Venezuelan shores.

Meanwhile, destroyer USS Mahan has been assigned to transit to nearby Guyana - where U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil has massive new investments in offshore oil infrastructure - to perform maritime security exercises with Guyana's small defense force. A sole Venezuelan patrol ship harassed vessels associated with Exxon's operations off Guyana in March; at the time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that it would be "a very bad day for the Venezuelan regime if they were to attack Guyana or attack ExxonMobil."

Indications emerged late last week of a possible naval blockade of Venezuelan tanker traffic, but these appeared to be unfounded, based upon tracking data. Russia-linked vessel Seahorse - carrying much-needed naphtha, a diluent for Venezuela's extra-heavy crude - has arrived at Puerto de la Cruz, Venezuela to offload her cargo. The vessel appeared to have a minor confrontation with the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Stockdale on November 13, resulting in Seahorse reversing course; however, the tanker later resumed her voyage and arrived at her destination on the 22nd, based on AIS data provided by Pole Star Global. Likewise, the sanctioned tanker Vasily Lanovoy has arrived without diversions at the offshore terminal at Barcelona, Venezuela, pulling into port earlier on the 22nd.