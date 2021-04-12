NAVTOR Targets Denmark with Latest Business Expansion

Jacob Clausen - huge potential in the Danish market for NAVTOR By The Maritime Executive 04-12-2021 06:07:04

NAVTOR is continuing its evolution with the launch of a new operation in Denmark. The global leader in e-navigation, which recently moved into vessel analytics and performance optimisation with the acquisition of Tres Solutions, has today opened the doors of NAVTOR Denmark, with Managing Director Jacob Clausen at the helm. Clausen and his team will now focus on creating awareness of digital solutions that deliver enhanced efficiency, safety, simplicity and performance to shipowners and operators within this key maritime market.

The global ‘go to’

NAVTOR is undergoing a phase of transformational growth. In August 2020, Accel-KKR, a Silicon Valley headquartered operation with over $10 billion in capital commitments, took a majority stake in the business. Since then, the Norwegian-headquartered firm has opened an office in Germany, bought Houston’s Tres Solutions (which helps owners improve environmental performance and lower operating costs), launched NavFleet (a next generation fleet management solution) and now swept into Denmark.

It is, comments NAVTOR CEO Tor Svanes, part of a drive to consolidate e-navigation leadership and establish the firm as the “go to” global provider of digital solutions for owners looking to connect assets, utilise data, and improve operational and business decision making.

Tip of the iceberg

“Since launching in 2011 we’ve focused on building a digital ecosystem that provides the optimal platform for smart shipping,” he says. “This cyber secure infrastructure connects assets and offices so teams at sea and on shore can work as one – reducing workloads, enhancing awareness, and delivering benefits ranging from safer operations to lower costs and emissions. E-Navigation is the core of what we deliver, but it’s really just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the added value we can provide through seamless data sharing, smart solutions and powerful analytics. The market potential for that is enormous.”

Svanes continues: “We see Denmark as the next natural step for NAVTOR. We already have customers here, but want to increase awareness of our innovations and services amongst some of the world’s leading, most forward-thinking shipowners. Jacob has an excellent network, maritime and digital pedigree, and the ambition to help us meet our objectives, as we help the Danish industry navigate towards a more sustainable, profitable future. We see exciting times ahead here in Denmark, and beyond.”

New horizons

Clausen takes the new position after formerly holding the role of VP Operations at Tres Solutions, and enjoying executive positions at Marorka and Maersk Maritime Technology, amongst others. He has just recruited Dennis Ingham, formerly of FORCE Technology, as Senior Data Analyst and will expand the team further in the coming months.

He notes: “NAVTOR is already a global name in e-Navigation, with customers in over 60 countries and solutions and services onboard over 7000 vessels worldwide. However, the potential for the business, and its customers, is even greater. We have the opportunity to utilise our unique digital technology and understanding to really connect teams, and entire organisations, and extract maximum value out of the huge amount of data in this increasingly digitised industry. Developing the performance side of the business, and particularly the acquisition of Tres, opens up a new horizon of possibilities.

“I think the shipping community here in Denmark, which is known for its advanced, high quality business approach, will be very receptive to the NAVTOR philosophy, ambition and innovations. I’m looking forward to driving further growth in this key European market.”

Staying ahead

Alongside NAVTOR’s new Danish office, the firm also has permanent bases in Norway, Sweden, Russia, the UK, the US, Japan, Germany and Singapore.

Over the past 10 years NAVTOR has launched a series of firsts to the maritime market, including the first type approved Pay As You Sail ENC service (in 2012), the world’s first digital chart table, NavStation, in 2014, and the first certified cyber secure data gateway, NavBox, automating the encrypted distribution and update of digital charts, publications and other critical data. Fleet management application NavFleet, featuring real-time monitoring and performance optimisation capabilities, launched to the market on 1 February this year.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.