CMA CGM Vessel Is First Major Carrier Vessel Through Strait of Hormuz



Tracking services spotted that a French-owned containership was on the move and successfully made the transit of the Strait of Hormuz starting on April 2. Terms of the transit were unclear and not acknowledged by either the French government or CMA CGM, but analysts note it is the first ship owned by one of the major carriers or by the Europeans other than the Greeks to make the transit since the start of hostilities.

The CMA CGM Kribi (67,467 dwt) reportedly turned on its AIS signal on March 28 off the coast of Dubai after having sat dark for most of the month. CMA CGM’s online schedule showed the ship was due to have sailed from Jebel Ali, in the UAE, on March 3. It is operating on the Midas Loop 1, which takes it between India and the ports in West Africa. It is a 5,500 TEU vessel built in 2014 and registered in Malta.

AIS tracking shows the vessel got underway, displaying a message of “Owner French” and took the northern course past Larak Island. It is the route sanctioned by the Iranians. That compares with the three Omani tankers that made the transit yesterday, hugging the coast of Oman. As of April 3, the French-owned containership is shown off the coast near Muscat and underway. Its schedule called for it to be sailing to Pointe-Noire in Congo.

Observers noted that the transit came just hours after French President Emmanuel Macron had emphasized the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz but said it would only happen in consultation with Iran. He said it was critical not only for energy but also for fertilizer and international trade.

Yesterday, the speculation was that Iran permitted the two crude tankers and the one LNG carrier to pass because of talks with Oman regarding a protocol for the future operation of the Strait. In Japan, a spokesperson for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, which is part owner of the Sohar LNG, confirmed the vessel had made the passage, saying the crew was safe.

Donald Trump earlier in the week had said it would be up to the Europeans and others to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying the U.S. did not need the oil from the Middle East. He wrote on social media, “… build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”

Other reports have said the U.S. would end the hostilities without securing a definitive agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Some reports have predicted that once the hostilities stop, the Strait would naturally reopen to some extent.

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Trump, however, today (April 3) appeared to again contradict himself on the future of the Strait of Hormuz. Today we wrote online, “With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A “GUSHER” FOR THE WORLD???”

For now, the trickle of vessels continues, mostly from countries such as China, India, Pakistan, and now others such as the Philippines, which have gained permission from Iran for the transit. The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) reported on April 2 that a total of 12 vessels openly transited the Strait of Hormuz.

