Dramatic Rescue of CBP Agents and Boaters by USCG and Puerto Rico Police



A dramatic rescue took place Tuesday night, April 2, off the shores of Puerto Rico, according to a report from the U.S. Coast Guard. The incident, which started with a report of two people atop a capsized boat, quickly turned into a rescue of three Customs and Border Protection officers who had gone to the scene to investigate.

The report of a capsized boat came in just after 9:00 p.m. Puerto Rico time on April 2. The report said there was a capsized boat off Isla de Cabras, a small inlet in San Juan Bay. A Coast Guard response boat and a Jayhawk helicopter were dispatched. In addition, a Customs and Border Protection Caribbean Air and Marine Branch marine unit and a Puerto Rico Police Joint Force of Rapid Action (FURA) helicopter also responded.

A Good Samaritan boater reported to the USCG that they had seen a 22-foot boat capsized and two people holding on to the hull. They provided the position, and a Puerto Rico Police helicopter spotted the boat.

????Aircrews from @USCG Air Station Borinquen & PRPD FURA rescued 3 federal agents & 2 other ppl during a search & rescue response for 2 vessels capsized off 'Isla de Cabras' in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Tue. All 5 ppl rescued were in stable condition. ????: https://t.co/1l81uaaoUE #SAR pic.twitter.com/CtstBbhIWR — U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (@USCGSoutheast) April 3, 2026

The CBP marine unit was approaching the boat in 10-foot swells when its boat also capsized. Three agents were thrown into the water.

The Coast Guard’s boat was attempting to reach the agents and the capsized boat but reported that they were unable to get there due to deteriorating sea conditions. In addition, the capsized boat was beyond the reef line.

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A Coast Guard helicopter was able to rescue one of the three CBP agents and one of the individuals from the boat. At the same time, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer was deployed and was able to reach the other two agents and the other person from the boat. They were able to hoist all of them aboard the USCG helicopter and transfer them to shore.

Everyone was undergoing medical checks. They were being treated for minor injuries, and the authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the capsized boat.

