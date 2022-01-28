Nautilus Labs’s Voyage Optimization Now Offers Route Optimization

Nautilus Labs, the technology firm advancing the efficiency of ocean commerce through artificial intelligence with hubs in New York, Singapore, Paris, and London, today announced the enhancement of its collaborative flagship solution “Voyage Optimization” to now include machine learning-based route recommendations to drive decarbonization while maximizing commercial returns.

Unlike others, Nautilus’s Route Optimization considers a client’s commercial goals in addition to meteorological forecasts and capitalizes on opportunities created by weather to generate the best route for the desired business outcome. The AI-powered operating recommendations are sent daily and updated as dynamic conditions change during a voyage. Nautilus’s Voyage Optimization reduces fuel consumption, maximizes profits, and can ultimately improve an owner’s CII rating. Nautilus Labs utilizes proprietary machine learning models tailor-made for each individual ship, fine-tuned to its individual hull geometry, propeller configuration, and historical performance trends. These models are coupled with weather data, voyage information, variable market factors, ChartWorld’s Route Network Database, and the optimal speed to produce a dynamically optimized route recommendation over the course of a voyage.

“It is crucial to take commercial factors into consideration, and then constantly optimize a route in real-time from port to port,” said Matt Heider, CEO at Nautilus Labs. “By leveraging our sophisticated machine learning models with best-in-class accuracy, our Platform can output optimal route and speed recommendations based on our clients’ preferences and forecast environmental factors. We’re proud to partner with our clients on their path towards decarbonization and increased fuel efficiency while maximizing economic returns.”

Historically, Nautilus’s Voyage Optimization clients received optimal speed instructions during a voyage for a pre-defined route, to increase sustainability and profitability. The recent addition of Route Optimization enables clients to receive AI-generated recommended routes directly through Nautilus Platform as well. By solving both Speed and Route interdependently within the commercial context of a voyage, operators can be confident they are achieving fully optimized voyages.



