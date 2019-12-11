Nautilus Labs Becomes New Inmarsat Fleet Data Application Provider

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-11 14:58:08

Nautilus Labs, the technology firm advancing the efficiency of ocean commerce through artificial intelligence, and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, have signed an agreement for Nautilus Labs to join a premier group of dedicated application providers for Inmarsat’s Fleet Data service.



Nautilus Labs will use the Fleet Data API (Application Programming Interface) to help automate data collection as part of Nautilus Platform, a proprietary, fleet optimization UI (user interface) that provides shipping owners and operators with predictive analytics to reduce fuel consumption, allow for better decision-making and meet international and local environmental standards - all in real time.



Matt Heider, CEO of Nautilus Labs, noted, “It’s critical that vessel owners and operators have simple, easy, and consistent access to actionable information. We’re proud to partner with Inmarsat, a satcom titan that has built their maritime book of business on best-in-class voice and data solutions. Together, we’ll help connect more clients with continuous, cost-saving fleet optimization insights on Nautilus Platform - for the teams at sea and on shore.”



Developed by Inmarsat and made commercially available earlier this year, Fleet Data collects signals from onboard sensors, pre-processes that data, and uploads it to a central cloud-based database - equipped with a dashboard and an API.



“We are delighted to be working with such an innovative startup such as Nautilus Labs, a company we covered in our recent Trade 2.0 report on the rise of maritime startups,” said Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Digital Solutions, Inmarsat Maritime.



“This tie-up will allow ship operators and fleet managers to optimize their entire fuel process and reduce unnecessary costs and meet decarbonization targets, this is all achieved through the Nautilus Labs application on Fleet Data and via a secure platform that is fully scalable, fleet-wide and now commercially available on both Fleet Xpress and FleetBroadband,” says Camporeale.

