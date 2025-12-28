Japan Gives Suez Canal a New Dive Vessel to Support Emergency Preparedness

Egypt is hoping to enhance the navigational safety of the busy Suez Canal after securing a $22 million grant to finance the construction of a dual-fuel diving support vessel (DSV).

As more shipping lines make a return to the waterway owing to the gradual return of stability in the Red Sea region, the country said it has secured the grant from the Japanese government for the vessel, which will join the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) fleet. The grant was provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Described as the first of its kind, the new vessel will be deployed for multiple purposes, notably to enhance navigational safety, towing operations, assisting vessels during maneuvering and strengthening emergency response capabilities.

The vessel, which will be built in Japan, will measure 45 meters in length and will have a total weight of 620 tonnes. Cruising at a maximum speed of 12 knots and with capacity to accommodate up to 29 personnel, the vessel will operate on a dual-fuel engine system (diesel and natural gas) to reduce carbon emissions and ensure sustainable operations.

Also of importance is that the DSV will be equipped with advanced search and diving systems and essential equipment to support divers safely and efficiently, including two decompression chambers for diving, search, rescue, and recovery operations, as well as a waste treatment unit.

Construction of the new vessel comes as SCA is in the process of acquiring two rescue tugboats with a bollard pull of 190 tonnes, which are scheduled to join its fleet next year. The tugs are being built domestically at the Alexandria Naval Yard.

SCA says the additional assets are critical in guaranteeing safe passage of vessels on the Suez Canal where approximately 12 percent of global trade passes. The canal is seeing a return of major global shipping lines, driven by the end of the Red Sea security crisis, and traffic is rising. Projections point to a normal return in traffic by mid-2026, the authority says.