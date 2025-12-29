1187
Views

Video: Ukraine’s USV Barracuda Damages Russian Patrol Boat in River Attack

USV drone Ukraine Barracuda
Ukrainian marines used the USV Barracuda for inland navigation in an attack on Russian assets (40th Coastal Defense Brigade)

Published Dec 29, 2025 12:56 PM by The Maritime Executive


Ukrainian marines have reportedly adapted their USV Barracuda attack boat to expand inland operations. They recently released a video of the vessel moving into confined space navigation on the Dnipro river and its tributaries, and damaging a Russian patrol boat and a logistics base.

Versions of the Barracuda were first announced in August with reports comparing it to a simpler version of the Sea Baby, the drone used recently for the devastating attacks on shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea. Analysts have quickly called the Barracuda, which has a 225 hp marine diesel engine and is believed capable of speeds above 36 knots, “one of the best performing” surface combatants.

Ukraine had highlighted a capability to navigate in confirmed spaces and said it was a platform for multiple weapons. It has been seen with a grade launcher mounted, and Ukraine said it could launch mines. However, it was reported to lack satellite capabilities, meaning it was limited to close-in operations with an operator or control from an accompanying aerial drone.

 

 

The 40th Coastal Defense Brigade released the video showing the USV navigating reported on a section of the Dnipro River. They report the vessel was used to lay mines and to conduct reconnaissance undetected by the enemy. 

During the recent mission, the Barracuda also located a Russian river patrol boat that was camouflaged and armed with a machine gun. The USV attacked and damaged the patrol boat. It also identified a nearby logistics base and attacked it as well.

Ukraine reports that it is part of its continuing use of high technology to outmaneuver its enemy.
 