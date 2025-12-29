Video: Ukraine’s USV Barracuda Damages Russian Patrol Boat in River Attack



Ukrainian marines have reportedly adapted their USV Barracuda attack boat to expand inland operations. They recently released a video of the vessel moving into confined space navigation on the Dnipro river and its tributaries, and damaging a Russian patrol boat and a logistics base.

Versions of the Barracuda were first announced in August with reports comparing it to a simpler version of the Sea Baby, the drone used recently for the devastating attacks on shadow fleet tankers in the Black Sea. Analysts have quickly called the Barracuda, which has a 225 hp marine diesel engine and is believed capable of speeds above 36 knots, “one of the best performing” surface combatants.

Ukraine had highlighted a capability to navigate in confirmed spaces and said it was a platform for multiple weapons. It has been seen with a grade launcher mounted, and Ukraine said it could launch mines. However, it was reported to lack satellite capabilities, meaning it was limited to close-in operations with an operator or control from an accompanying aerial drone.

USV Barracuda completed another successful mission. Stealthily entering enemy positions, it deployed in-house mines, identified targets, and delivered precise strikes. An enemy gunboat and a logistics base were destroyed.



— 40th Coastal Defense Brigade (@40obrbo) December 23, 2025

The 40th Coastal Defense Brigade released the video showing the USV navigating reported on a section of the Dnipro River. They report the vessel was used to lay mines and to conduct reconnaissance undetected by the enemy.

During the recent mission, the Barracuda also located a Russian river patrol boat that was camouflaged and armed with a machine gun. The USV attacked and damaged the patrol boat. It also identified a nearby logistics base and attacked it as well.

Ukraine reports that it is part of its continuing use of high technology to outmaneuver its enemy.

