French Navy Intercepts $142M of Illicit Drugs During Arabian Sea Patrols

Two French Navy frigates, operating as part of the Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, one of five Combined Maritime Forces operating in the Middle East region, recently seized illegal narcotics with a combined value of more than $142 million from multiple vessels in the Arabian Sea. It is part of the ongoing mission focused on maritime security in the region for CTF 150, which is currently under the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

“Just last month, we saw Pakistan warships PNS Yamook and PNS Tabuk interdict over four tons of crystal methamphetamine and 50 kg of cocaine, with a combined estimated regional wholesale value of more than $295 million,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander, CTF 150. “These past few months have seen the most successful period of interdictions in CMF history, all owing to the professionalism and commitment of the combined naval forces service men and women.”

During routine maritime security patrols, over a period of several weeks, multiple dhows of interest were intercepted by the French warships for not displaying external markings nor transmitting on the Automatic Identification System. Under permission from CTF 150, flag-verification boardings were conducted by the French crews, and illicit drugs were discovered.

French forces contributed to the most successful periods for interdictions in CMF history (CTF 150)

Across nine separate boarding operations, more than 16 tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and hash were seized and subsequently disposed of after being confirmed by testing. The combined estimated regional wholesale value of the drugs was set at more than $142 million.

Other members of the same task force have also reported recent large seizures. In May, HMS Lancaster seized 1000kg of heroin, 660kg of hashish, and 6kg of amphetamine while patrolling in the North Arabian Sea with a combined value of $36 million while at the end of March, the Indian frigate INS Tarkash seized 2,386 kg of hashish and 121 kg of heroin in one of the largest narcotics seizures in the region recently. That same month, the U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast-response cutter Emlen Tunnell’s boarding team discovered and seized 200kg of methamphetamine and 60kg of heroin.

CTF 150’s mission is to deter and disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons, drugs, and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Oman. It is one of five task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces, which was launched in 2001 with 12 nations and today is a 47-nation naval partnership.

