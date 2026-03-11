National Association of Waterfront Employers Joins USA-IT Coalition

[By: USA-IT]

The National Association of Waterfront Employers (NAWE) today announced that it has formally joined the United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) coalition, a nationwide partnership dedicated to combating the growing threats associated with illicit trade across U.S. supply chains.

USA-IT is a public-and private-sector coalition focused on protecting Americans’ economic and physical security from blackmarket criminal networks. The coalition works to educate the public about the harms of illegal trade, promote best practices to counter illicit activity, and support effective policy aimed at dismantling the complex, interconnected crimes that make up the illegal-trade economy.

Illegal trade has become a $2.2 trillion global enterprise, encompassing crimes such as counterfeiting, organized retail theft, cargo theft, human trafficking, weapon and drug smuggling, and cyber-enabled fraud—many of which directly affect port operations and supply-chain stakeholders.

Read more HERE.