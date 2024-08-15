Moose Boats Sign M1-46 Catamaran Contract by San Francisco Fire Department

[By: Moose Boats]

Moose Boats, LLC, a boat designer and manufacturer in the San Francisco Bay Area, has secured a contract with the City and County of San Francisco to build an M1-46 fireboat to service the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). The boat will be operated by the San Francisco Fire Department’s Airport Division.

According to San Francisco Fire, “The Airport Division is responsible for providing fire protection, fire prevention, code enforcement, emergency medical services, water rescue operations and hazardous materials abatement for the San Francisco International Airport.”

SFO is the 13th busiest airport in the United States accommodating over half a million passengers weekly. Moose Boats’ dependable 46-foot M1 will be the rescue boat used by the San Francisco Fire Department in case of emergency at the airport.

The vessel will include a 1500 GPM pump, twin turbo diesel Cummins QSC 8.3 600 HP engines, storage for over 50 life rafts (each capable of carrying 10 persons), and a climate-controlled cabin featuring a dedicated patient care bench. The M1 Moose Boat will be stored in a boathouse near Seaplane Harbor allowing for a rapid emergency response time.

“This Emergency Water Rescue Facility is believed to be the only one of its kind at West Coast airports,” San Francisco Fire reported.

Additionally, the San Francisco Fire Department Airport Division will retain its existing M1 Moose fireboat as a reserve vessel to serve the community and airport when needed, ensuring continuous service during annual maintenance of the new boat.