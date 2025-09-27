Methanol Plays Decarbonization Role in Very Large Ore Carrier Segment

[By: Everllence]

Qingdao Beihai shipyard has ordered 10 × Everllence B&W 7G80ME-LGIM (-Liquid Gas Injection Methanol) Mk 10.5 engines in connection with the construction of 10 × 325,000 dwt VLOC (Very Large Ore Carriers) for Chinese shipping companies, Shandong Shipping Corp. and Bohai Ocean Shipping Co Ltd. Each engine will come accompanied by an Everllence proprietary EGRTC (Exhaust Gas Recirculation – Turbocharger Cut-out) system for Tier III NOx compliance. Upon completion, the vessels will immediately go out on charter to Vale S.A., the Brazilian multinational company, sailing from Brazil to China with loads of iron ore.

Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business, Everllence, said: “Over the years we have experienced a wave of ME-LGIM orders and it is encouraging to see prominent players demonstrating their decarbonisation credentials in taking these vessels on charter. In a multi-fuel future, we expect methanol to figure prominently across all vessel segments and these newbuildings will be capable of trading carbon-neutrally when powered by green methanol.”

Christian Ludwig, Head of Sales and Promotion, Everllence, said: “With more than 230 orders and over 600,000 running hours accumulated whilst running on methanol, the ME-LGIM engine has proven itself and become the de facto industry standard for the methanol propulsion of large merchant-marine vessels. As the engines are readily available and methanol dual-fuel types have a lower capital outlay compared to other, alternative fuel-propulsion solutions for ships, we fully expect to add even more orders within the bulk-carrier segment in the near future.”