Erik Hanell to Step Down as CEO of Stena Bulk

Erik Hanell, longtime CEO of Stena Bulk, will be stepping down at the end of the year after more than a decade in the top role.

Hanell is a former mariner and a 27-year veteran of the Stena group of companies, and he has been in charge of the wet bulk division for the last 14 years. Stena Bulk extended its thanks to Hanell for steering the company through changing markets with a "rare combination of commercial discipline, long-term thinking, and genuine care for the people around him."

In a statement, Stena Bulk said that it has no plans to change its strategy or its commitments under new leadership. It emphasized continuity with "a strong commercial platform, a clear market presence, and the resilience to continue competing and growing in the years ahead."

As his replacement, Stena Bulk has recruited the managing director of GSB Tankers, Philip Eriksson. Eriksson previously worked at parent company Stena AB in strategy and financial planning, and is familiar with the firm.

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"I’m excited, honored and humbled to step into the role of CEO of Stena Bulk later this year," said Eriksson, currently based in Singapore. "Very grateful for the trust and looking forward to the journey ahead together with a great team and partners around the world."

Hanell will continue on as a member of the board of directors of Stena Bulk.