MESPAS Enables Ship Managers and Suppliers to be IHM Compliant

By The Maritime Executive 01-24-2020 11:01:00

New EU and IMO regulations come in to force this year concerning the declaration and inventory of hazardous substances (IHM). MESPAS provides ship managers and suppliers with the tools to comply.

In 2013 the EU issued regulations concerning the inventory of hazardous materials and granted the maritime industry seven years to achieve compliance. As of December 2020, vessel owners / operators are obliged to conduct an inventory of all hazardous materials on board a vessel and provide this information to the authorities.

In anticipation of these requirements, in its most recent software release MESPAS introduced new functionalities to ensure compliance with the new regulations. Information concerning hazardous substances is documented right at the beginning of the procurement cycle. Suppliers declare if any offer they send contains IHM relevant substances and if so, they must attach a material declaration sheet to the offer item. IHM information and related documents are added to the MESPAS procurement system and follow the goods all the way to the customer. IHM reports, visible to both purchaser and vessel, can be generated as and when required for reporting compliance.

With a few clicks of a button responsible parties can view and provide this important information to regulatory authorities. MESPAS ensures that maritime users are always up to date with the latest EU and IMO requirements.

MESPAS constantly helps its users to improve their business processes, resulting in better performance and decreased costs.

