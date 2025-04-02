Med Marine Delivers Custom-Built MED-A2800 Tug for Svitzer

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE proudly unveils the successful delivery of its latest MED-A2800 series tugboat, a vessel meticulously constructed at ERE?L? SHIPYARD for SVITZER. The delivery was officially celebrated in Istanbul on February 20, marking a notable achievement in the collaboration between the two esteemed companies.

Named as "Iron Dove" by its proud owners, this 28-meter RAstar 2800 Escort Tug epitomizes a forward-thinking commitment to maritime sustainability, offering compatibility with an array of cleaner fuel options, including Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), Ultra-low Sulphur Marine Gas Oil (MGO), and DMA distillate. This high-performance tug seamlessly fuses power and dependability, achieving an impressive 80-ton bollard pull. Engineered for optimal efficiency, this tug is expertly suited for maneuvering tankers, bulk carriers, and containerships. Its robust build and contemporary design guarantee reliable and efficient operation, even in challenging conditions.

Ms. Melis Üçüncü, Business Development Director at MED MARINE, expressed her excitement about this achievement: "We're really excited about "Iron Dove" because it's not just another tugboat in our lineup—it’s a step forward in our commitment for a sustainable maritime industry. It’s a great feeling to see this come to life, and we’re proud to be part of the ongoing movement towards a greener and sustainable maritime world.”

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 28.4 m

Draft: 5.7 m

Depth: 5.3 m

Beam: 13.6 m

Gross Tonnage: <500

Bollard Pull: 80 tonnes

Speed: 12.5 knots

Crew: 8 persons