Master Marine Delivers First of Two Towboats for Osage Marine Services

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-06 20:54:38

Master Marine, Inc. has delivered the first of two vessels to Osage Marine Services, Inc., St. Louis, MO. We would like to congratulate Osage personnel for their great teamwork in taking delivery of its first newly built towboat along with obtaining all its USCG certificates for their Sub M compliance. MMI has enjoyed teaming up with them to provide them and their customers the latest towboats and equipment available while meeting all of the USCG regulatory requirements. Both vessels are 67’ x 28’ Entech Designs, LLC.

Each boat will be powered by a pair of Laborde Products, S6R2-Y3MPTAW Mitsubishi 803 HP Tier III diesel marine engines to be operated at 1400 RPM coupled to Twin Disc 5321 gears. Laborde Products, Inc. is also providing electrical power with (2) Two Northern Lights M65C13.2S 65KW Tier III electronic controlled generators with RW Fernstrum, Inc. keel coolers throughout. A pair of Sound Propeller Services, Inc. 70” X 48” X 7” 4-blade stainless steel propellers will provide thrust through Two (2) J & S Machine Works Inc. 7” ABS Grade 2 propeller shafts with all Thordon Marine Industries Corporation bearings, Thorplas bushings and shaft seals.

RIO Controls and Hydraulic, Inc. will be supplying the steering system for the Two (2) 7” main and Four (4) 7” flanking rudders. Gulf Coast Air & Hydraulics Inc. to provide a pair of Quincy F325 reciprocating air compressors and ventilation fans. Schuyler Maritime, LLC will provide all 18” x 12” rubber fendering around the entire perimeter of the vessel and push knees. Outfitters International will provide a Daiken mini-split heat pump HVAC system in all interior spaces with Blakeney Marine providing all custom woodwork and interior finishes. Donavon Marine to provide the large Bomar aluminum windows and Dales Welding and Fabricators, LLC will supply the aluminum exterior doors. Wintech International, LLC provided a pair of 40-ton deck winches and New World, Inc. will provide all of the electronics and communications. Unlimited Control & Supply, Inc. to supply the alarm system.

Each boat shall have 10,400 gallons of fuel, 4359 gallons of potable water and 9500 gallons of ballast water along with providing a maximum 7’-9” working draft. Each vessel will have Three (3) crew staterooms for 6 crewman, 1 ½ baths and a full galley arrangement.

