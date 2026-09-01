Marlink Launches Operational Technology Security Offering

[By Marlink]

New operational technology (OT) security services and technology solutions, enabled by the Marlink Possibility Platform, just launched. This offering is supported 24/7 by global expert monitoring teams, helping strengthen operational resilience for ocean and land-based industries.

Marlink, a global leader in managed services for business-critical digital solutions, has launched a new OT Security offering for maritime and land-based industries. Combining professional services and OT-native technology solutions, the offering helps organisations protect the safety, continuity and resilience of operational technology.

OT controls physical processes across industries including: vessel navigation, propulsion and cargo handling at sea; energy production, water treatment and industrial automation on land; building management, HVAC and physical access control systems in data centres and enterprise facilities.

As OT becomes more connected, remote access and physical connections, such as removable devices, expose equipment designed for isolation to a wider range of cyber risks.

The new OT Security offering addresses this growing exposure through a combination of professional services and technology solutions that help organisations identify their OT assets, understand how they communicate and locate vulnerabilities. This is increasingly important as OT cyberattacks can disrupt critical operations, threatening safety, the environment and business continuity.

Alongside these operational risks, customers must navigate sector-specific regulatory requirements. The OT Security solution helps to address IACS UR E26 for ships, NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) standards for the North American bulk power system, the EU’s NIS2 Directive and ISA/IEC 62443 standards for industrial automation and control systems. Marlink’s own onboard systems and equipment are also developed in accordance with IACS UR E27.

Marlink’s experience shows how the risks can emerge across different operational environments. In late 2025, the company detected and contained an early-stage cyber threat in a tanker’s cargo-control network, helping avert potential operational disruption and environmental risk. Similar cyber risks are present in land-based and remote operations, where increasingly connected IT and operational technology environments can create new vulnerabilities and require the same focus on early detection, containment and operational continuity.

At the core of the offering, OT technology solutions enabled by the Marlink Possibility Platform, provide crucial, passive monitoring to identify connected assets and unusual activity, while safeguards help contain threats and protect essential processes. These solutions are complemented by professional services, 24/7 security monitoring and expert oversight, ensuring responses reflect operational safety and continuity.

“Organisations need to understand what is connected to their OT environment, where their greatest risks lie and how to strengthen protection without compromising critical operations,” said Julien Nabonne, Head of OT Security Product, Marlink. “Our new OT Security solution brings together specialist expertise, professional services and technology enabled by the Marlink Possibility Platform, helping customers to progress from initial assessment and risk prioritisation, through to protection, monitoring and incident response.”

With more than 150 cybersecurity professionals, Marlink provides customers with one accountable partner across connectivity, networks, cloud and IT. This expertise is reinforced by multi-region SOC (Security Operations Centres) providing 24/7 follow-the-sun monitoring for thousands of sites and remote assets. This solution launch ensures the company’s proven cybersecurity capabilities are now available for customer OT environments, helping organisations strengthen cyber resilience and maintain safe, reliable operations.

For more information about Marlink's new OT Security offering enabled by the Possibility Platform, visit https://marlink.com/solutions/possibility-portfolio/possibility-solutions/cyber-security/