Illnesses Are Causing More Seafarer Fatalities Than Accidents Says P&I Club

A new report analyzing the cause of seafarers' fatalities highlights that illness, and specifically cardiovascular disease, is cited as the leading cause, more so than accidents. Britannia P&I Club says its analysis raises key concerns while also noting an increasing risk of mental health issues among younger seafarers.

The club's new Crew Claims Report found that 81 percent of all crew fatalities were illness-related, while only 19 percent resulted from injury. Cardiovascular conditions alone accounted for 58 percent of illness-related deaths, making them the single biggest cause of crew fatalities identified in the analysis of nearly 3,000 crew-related claims.

"Maritime safety is often viewed through the lens of accidents and operational incidents, but our latest claims analysis reveals a different reality,” said Jacob Damgaard, Head of Loss Prevention for the Britannia P&I Club. “The majority of crew fatalities we see are linked to illness, particularly cardiovascular disease, highlighting the need for a broader approach to crew welfare that places greater emphasis on long-term health and prevention.”

Drawing on claims reported during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 policy years, the report provides comprehensive assessments of crew health, safety and wellbeing risks available through P&I claims data. Overall, illnesses accounted for 60 percent of all crew claims, compared with 36 percent for injuries and 4 percent for fatalities.

While more than four in five crew deaths reported to Britannia P&I Club were caused by illness rather than accidents, it also raised concerns about other emerging issues.

The report also identifies a concerning trend around mental wellbeing, with suicides and incidents of seafarers missing at sea disproportionately affecting younger seafarers. While the number of cases remains relatively small, Britannia notes that a similar pattern has been observed across a broader four-year dataset, reinforcing the need for targeted support and intervention.

The report also identified persistent operational risks. Hand and finger injuries remained the most common onboard injury, accounting for 27 percent of injury claims, while more than one-third of injury-related fatalities involved man overboard incidents. The report also found that abdominal conditions were the largest category of illness claims, with dehydration-linked kidney stones a notable concern for seafarers working in hot environments.

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Britannia says the findings highlight the importance of effective risk assessment, safe manual handling practices, strong communication and consistent use of personal protective equipment.

