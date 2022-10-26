Marlink Deploys Smart Network Technology with Hybrid Connectivity

[By: Marlink]

Leading shipmanagement company signs new contract to ensure access to unified global IT infrastructure with intelligent data routeing

Oslo and Paris, 26 October 2022. Marlink, the smart network solutions company, has signed a new agreement with Odfjell Management AS, providing seamless access to global enterprise and crew applications across 52 vessels.

The contract includes 43 vessels managed by Odfjell Management Norway and a further nine operated by Thome Management Singapore. Marlink will deploy its hybrid connectivity solution to the fleet, including high throughput VSAT, L-band and 4G services using software-defined routing (SD-WAN) for seamless, intelligent data flow via Marlink’s onboard XChange router.

The fleet uses standard IT tools including Microsoft Office 365 in its daily operations with MS-Teams used for meetings and document sharing. Odfjell will also take advantage of the growing availability of 4G coverage from shore and will utilize Marlink’s global 4G service for business connectivity when in range, benefiting from low latency and high throughput speeds.

Odfjell’s decision to select Marlink was driven by the company’s digitalisation strategy, which involved moving IT services to the cloud, with the philosophy that all ships should have similar tools and services to its shore-based offices.

This hybrid approach is enabled by Marlink’s SD-WAN solution, which assigns key applications to different connectivity links, enabling software to be configured and delivered ‘as a service’ rather than as installed programs subject to performance and connectivity issues.

Odfjell Ship Management provides an integrated solution that promotes safe, reliable and efficient operations, including crewing, Quality, Health, Safety, Security, Environment (QHSSE) management, technology support and digital innovation, newbuilding, energy efficiency solutions and overall fleet management. Its vessels must comply not just with international regulations but with the industry’s environmental management systems such as Tanker Management Self-Assessment.

“Odfjell is continuously seeking new ways of using technology to develop digital solutions that fuel growth and value creation, while reducing cost and increasing operational efficiency and safety,” says Gunnar Eide, Manager Digital Applications at Odfjell. “The Marlink smart hybrid connectivity approach gives us better access to and response from the fleet’s ERP systems. This will greatly improve the communication between ship and shore, it will provide extra efficiency during port rotations, and increase the crew’s opportunities to keep in touch with their family and friends at home.”

“Shipowners, operators and managers are changing the conversation around what a technology partner like Marlink can bring to them that supports their business and meets long term customer needs,” says Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “By combining the best in connectivity choices with new software tools, we can help them achieve their goals for voyage efficiency, remain compliant and retain the best people to support their mission.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.