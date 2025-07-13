Search for Missing Crew From Bulker Eternity C Called Off

The owner of the bulker Eternity C has called off the search for the remaining missing crewmembers, according to maritime security advisory Diaplous Group.

On July 7, the bulker Eternity C was transiting about 50 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah when it was assaulted by personnel in multiple skiffs. The vessel was then hit by multiple missile strikes, disabling its engine and causing it to flood. Four crewmembers are believed to be dead, 10 survived, and an unconfirmed number were rescued (captured) by the Houthis.

Video of the moment the Eternity C sank. This will likely ripple through Red Sea navigation, rerouting global shipping while giving Chinese & Russian ships an advantage. Crew taken by #Houthis; some killed.



What's framed as “solidarity with Gaza” is simply leverage for Tehran. pic.twitter.com/ImOMcNcy8Z — Fatima Alasrar (@YemeniFatima) July 9, 2025

European, Egyptian, Saudi and Chinese naval forces are all within a few days' transit distance of the area, but no government assets appear to have joined directly in the search for the missing. The U.S. Navy wound down its maritime security presence in the Red Sea area after reaching a bilateral ceasefire deal with the Houthis in May.

A private security mission led by Diaplous and Ambrey rescued the 10 confirmed survivors, including eight Filipino crewmembers and two guards. That mission has now headed back to a safe port.

"At the owner's request, Diaplous and Ambrey have had to end their search for the remaining crew of the Eternity C. The decision to end the search has been taken by the vessel's owner reluctantly but it believes that, in all the circumstances, the priority must now be to get the 10 souls safely recovered alive ashore and to provide them with the urgent medical support they need," Diaplous said in a statement.

The shipowner may not have had war risk insurance for this particular transit, according to Lloyd's List. The outlet reports that the Eternity C's war risk insurer took the rare decision to decline cover for a passage of the southern Red Sea. The hazard to Eternity C may have been elevated because of the profile of the owner's fleet: the Houthis have previously threatened to attack the interests of shipowners who have any vessels that call in Israel, and Eternity C's owner has at least two other ships that have visited Israeli ports, according to maritime risk consultancy Vanguard Tech.