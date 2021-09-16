Maritime Cyprus Shipping Conference Rescheduled to 9-12 October 2022

[By: Maritime Cyprus]

The infamous biennial October shipping conference, Maritime Cyprus, has been postponed. The event will now take place from 9th – 12th October 2022.



The organizing committee of the Maritime Cyprus Conference 2021, which consists of representatives from the Shipping Deputy Ministry, Cyprus Chamber of Shipping, and Cyprus Union of Shipowners, has taken the difficult decision to reschedule the conference, despite the considerable improvement of the epidemiological situation in Cyprus.



The biennial conference brings together the shipping community from across the world. It aims to forge closer relationships and networks between shipowners and shipping executives, encouraging international collaboration to positively influence the future of shipping.



Due to the impacts of COVID-19 in other countries, and the current distancing measures stipulated in the health protocols for indoor gatherings in Cyprus, the conference and exhibition area has a significantly reduced capacity for attendees and therefore the fundamental character and aims of the event will be compromised.



Shipping Deputy Minister to the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Vassilios Demetriades, commented:



“We have taken the difficult decision to postpone Maritime Cyprus until 2022. The event has global shipping at its core and attracts influential speakers and attendees from around the world, which is why we believe that is essential for us to preserve the quality and philosophy of the conference by waiting a year.



“Cyprus remains committed to leading positive progress for shipping and, this October, we announce our new long term national shipping strategy, crafted in collaboration with the global industry over the last six months. We look forward to sharing the details of this strategy and how it will help forge the future of shipping both in Cyprus and beyond.”



Further information regarding the Cyprus national shipping strategy will be announced in due course.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.