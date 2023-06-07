MAN 35/44DF CD GenSet Launched

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

MAN Energy Solutions has introduced its latest engine, an auxiliary MAN 35/44DF CD type. Developed in cooperation with STX Engine and solely for production by MAN licensees, the new engine is particularly aimed at container and LNG carrier applications?.

The GenSet was developed with the clear aim of cutting down CAPEX and OPEX costs, and for being future-proof over the coming decades. It is based on the mature MAN 35/44DF CR and MAN 32/44CR engines – well-proven in a multitude of applications over many years with millions of running hours – that form the basis for its operational safety and low maintenance requirements. The 35/44DF CD comes with a number of features for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, such as methane slip, which it reduces by up to 85% compared with market standards. MAN Energy Solutions states that it expects the first delivery by mid-2024, with the first unit in commercial operation from 2025.

Sephardim Koblenz, Head of Licensing, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We specifically developed the MAN 35/44DF CD in close collaboration with STX Engine to optimise the requirements of an auxiliary engine. Among other characteristics, both shipyards and shipowners greatly appreciate auxiliary engines that are easily installed and maintained, while reliability and cost-optimisation are also key?.”?

Alexander Knafl, Head of R&D Engineering, Four-Stroke, MAN Energy Solutions, continued: “A major advantage of the 35/44DF CD, besides its powerful output, is its focus on cutting methane slip and positioning itself as future-fuel ready. This includes being ready for dual-fuel methanol operation by 2026.”

CAPEX/OPEX-optimised design;

CAPEX/OPEX-optimised design;

Easy integration by shipyards, low engine-room investment;

full digitalisation and connectivity with state-of-the-art cyber security;

methane-slip reduction technology as standard, delivering up to 85% lower methane slip compared to market standards;

compact footprint with multiple layout options for engine-room flexibility;

?highest power output in segment with 560 kW/cylinder; leading to fewer cylinders or even engines for same power output per vessel

fuel flexibility, including biofuels, gas and also future-fuel methanol-ready.

