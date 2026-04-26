MacGregor to Supply Deck Machinery for Ultra-Large Cable-Laying Vessels

[By: MacGregor]

MacGregor has been selected to supply a comprehensive package of offshore and merchant deck machinery for ultra-large cable-laying vessels. The vessel will be constructed at Tersan Shipyard in Turkey.

This contract, secured in close collaboration with our local agent, Nemo Marine, booked into MacGregor’s first quarter 2026 orders received, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

Scope of Delivery

The specialized package is designed to support the vessel's complex operational requirements:

Offshore Deck Machinery: Essential equipment tailored specifically for cable-laying activities.

Merchant Deck Machinery: High-performance vessel-moving winches designed for critical functions, including anchoring at roadsteads and ensuring safe mooring in ports.

Industry Commitment

"This award is a testament to our technical foundation and our commitment to delivering high-quality, integrated solutions for the offshore industry," says Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor. "By combining our expertise in both offshore and merchant deck machinery, we ensure the delivery of a robust and efficient system tailored for the most demanding maritime operations."