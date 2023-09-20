MacGregor has Received more than €25 Million Order for General Cargo Cranes

[By: MacGregor]

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received a significant, more than EUR 25 million order for general cargo cranes for ten 84,500 dwt multipurpose vessels built in Asia.



The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2023 third quarter orders received. The cranes are scheduled to be delivered between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2026.



The order includes a total of 40 cranes with a lifting capacity of 75 tons. All cranes are connected to the latest worldwide service support and equipped with an active safety system for the highest possible secure operation.



MacGregor was selected as the supplier of these general cargo cranes thanks to its well-known design capabilities and long term good cooperation with the customer.



“I’m very proud of the confidence that the shipyard has shown in choosing us to supply cranes for this important project. We look forward to providing our customer with our high-class equipment and services,” says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions, MacGregor.

