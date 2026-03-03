British Marine Insurer Beazley Purchased by Zurich for $11 Billion

British insurer Beazley has been purchased by Swiss insurance conglomerate Zurich for $10.8 billion, a small boost over an earlier offer. The agreement will take Beazley private, and it will create a combined specialty insurance company with $15 billion in global premiums.

Beazley is an 80-year-old company with a broad portfolio in tech, aviation, manufacturing, real estate, finance, energy and other industries. It is a participant in the Lloyd's market in marine insurance, specifically cargo and marine hull, and it manages seven syndicates. It also has active operations in the United States, Europe and China through subsidiaries.

The offer gives Beazley shareholders a generous 60 percent premium over the firm's share price in mid-January, and it is 35 percent higher than the stock's all-time high. The combined specialty-insurance business would be headquartered in London to leverage Beazley's presence in the Lloyd's market. Beazley's board has recommended the proposal to shareholders,

Going forward, Zurich expects to save about $150 million a year in synergies and to produce a double-digit return on investment in the medium term. Pending shareholder approval and regulatory review, the deal should close in the second half of 2026.

"This is not just short-term financial engineering. It is about creating a world-class platform that allows us to retain, develop and attract the best underwriting talent," CEO Mario Greco told investors in an online briefing. "Together, we will be very strong in cyber, energy, financial lines, and marine."