Drone Strikes Reported in Fujairah and Duqm

On Tuesday morning, drones hit an oil storage terminal at Fujairah, UAE, a key energy transshipment and bunkering hub for the Gulf region.

Tank farm sorage operations at Fujairah had already been suspended for safety reasons, and there were no casualties reported. The fire has already been put out, according to UAE authorities.

Bunkering operations at Fujairah have slowed after the strike, according to Reuters, but have not been formally suspended. The biggest effect of the drone strikes may be political, as each round of attacks raises the odds that the UAE will be pulled into the war.

"The Iranian attack on the port of Fujairah constitutes a serious act of aggression and a blatant escalation threatening the security and stability of the region," said GCC Secretary General Jasem al Budaiwi in a statement.

Further strikes were reported at the U.S. embassy in Dubai, a key center for American diplomats who work on Iran. A fire broke out following the attack, but was soon extinguished. No injuries were reported.

Further bystander images and video footage of strikes in the UAE may be reduced in volume, as the government has announced a de facto ban on open-source reporting. "In light of current developments, photographing or sharing sensitive security sites, or promoting unreliable or fabricated information, is prohibited to safeguard national security and stability. Compliance reflects strong national awareness," the UAE State Security Department said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Attacks in Oman

Drones have reportedly hit hard at the port of Duqm, Oman, impacting the terminus of a key overland alternative route around the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb. Iran has denied involvement in the attack, the second time in a week that it has claimed that a kinetic strike on its neighbors was not its own.

The strikes Tuesday hit the port's docks and ship repair complex, causing extensive damage to infrastructure, according to security consultancy Windward. Government accounts reported a much less significant event - a single drone hitting one fuel tank, with no casualties reported. In contrast, analysts with Windward have identified six foreign vessels that may have been affected in the strike, including one ship flagged in the United States.

At least one drone also hit the Omani port of Salalah.

The strike was not the first on an Omani port, and Windward noted that the persistent threat may influence insurance rates upwards in Omani waters. Duqm - which is on the Arabian Sea, far from the main conflict zone - is now on the Lloyds Joint War Committee's risk area list effective March 3, along with all Omani seaports.

Given the ongoing risks, the U.S. embassy in Muscat has issued a shelter-in-place order for Duqm and areas around Salalah. U.S. government personnel are prohibited from traveling to these areas because of the ongoing hazards.