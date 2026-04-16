M/V Marne B Repowered With Twin Mitsubishi S12R Engines

[By: Laborde Products]

Laborde Products has completed the repower of the M/V Marne B, owned by Industry Terminal & Salvage, Inc., replacing a pair of CAT 3512 main engines with Mitsubishi Tier 3 S12R engines rated at 1,350 horsepower at 1,600 RPM.

The project marks the second CAT 3512 repower executed by Laborde Products, applying Mitsubishi R-series engines to a platform widely used across the inland towing fleet.

The Marne B, formerly operating under the name Kimberly Jane, was originally powered by twin CAT 3512 engines. For the repower, Laborde specified Mitsubishi S12R Tier 3 engines selected to match the vessel’s operating profile and horsepower requirements while supporting long-term serviceability.

For Industry Terminal & Salvage, the decision centered on keeping the vessel productive while transitioning away from its legacy engine configuration.

“This boat has a long working history, and the goal was to keep it moving forward with a strong repower,” said Donald Checkan, Vice President of Operations at Industry Terminal & Salvage, Inc. “Laborde understood the application and handled the conversion in a way that made sense for how the Marne B operates today.”

Executing a second CAT 3512 repower allowed Laborde to build on established procedures while maintaining a disciplined approach to engine application and installation.

“These projects come down to understanding the existing platform and applying the engines correctly,” said Dan Walsh, Sales Representative at Laborde Products. “With the Marne B, the focus was on horsepower, operating speed, and getting the vessel back into service with a straightforward, supportable setup.”